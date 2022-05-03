Big 2nd inning carries Panthers past Cavs

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team kept pace with Washington and Jackson for first place in the Frontier Athletic Conference with an 11-2 win over Chillicothe Monday, May 2.

The game was played at Miami Trace High School.

The Cavaliers scored two runs in the top of the first, with the Panthers responding with one run in their first turn at bat.

The Panthers sent 11 batters to the plate in the second inning, scoring six runs to take a 7-2 lead.

Austin Boedeker hit a solo home run in the second for Miami Trace.

The Panthers tacked on single runs in the third and fourth and dented the plate twice in the sixth.

Brady Armstrong started for the Panthers and pitched six innings for the win. He allowed six hits and two runs (both earned) with one walk and 10 strikeouts.

Gabe Campagna pitched a scoreless seventh inning with one strikeout.

Mason Brown started for Chillicothe and pitched two innings, absorbing the loss. He allowed five hits and seven runs (four earned) with one walk and no strikeouts.

Lemaster pitched four innings for the Cavs, with seven hits, four runs (three earned), two walks and three strikeouts.

Offensively for the Panthers, Ashton Connell went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBi.

Wes May was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Conner Bucher went 2 for 4, scoring twice and driving in one run.

Cole Little had two hits, scored one run and drove in two.

Dillon Hyer hit a double in three at-bats with one RBI and one run scored.

Campagna had one hit and drove in one.

Zach Warnock, Connell, May, Bucher, Tate Landrum and Hyer each had one stolen base for the Panthers.

Brown and L.J. Wright each hit a double for Chillicothe. Luke Rinehart, Mason Siberell, Evan Werr and T.J. Barr each hit a single for the Cavs.

The Panthers’ game with Adena, scheduled for Tuesday, was cancelled.

Weather and field conditions permitting, the Panthers are scheduled to host Hillsboro Wednesday at 5 p.m.

RHE

C 200 000 0 — 2 6 4

MT 161 102 x — 11 12 1

Miami Trace’s Austin Boedeker watches the flight of the ball driven into the outfield during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Chillicothe at Miami Trace High School Monday, May 2, 2022. In a previous at-bat, Boedeker hit a home run for the Panthers in an 11-2 win for Miami Trace. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_Austin-Boedeker-MT-bb-5-2-2022-1.jpg Miami Trace’s Austin Boedeker watches the flight of the ball driven into the outfield during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Chillicothe at Miami Trace High School Monday, May 2, 2022. In a previous at-bat, Boedeker hit a home run for the Panthers in an 11-2 win for Miami Trace. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald