Panthers score 7 in 4th, beat Tigers, 16-6

The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team hosted the McClain Tigers in a Frontier Athletic Conference game Wednesday, April 27.

McClain led, 6-5 after the Tigers batted in the top of the fourth.

Miami Trace responded with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth and went on to win, 16-6 in six innings.

Wes May was the winning pitcher in relief for the Panthers.

He pitched 2.2 innings with one hit and one run, which was unearned.

He walked one and struck out two.

Gaige Stuckey started on the mound for Miami Trace. He pitched 3.1 innings with six hits and five runs (four earned). He walked two and struck out seven.

Isaac Smith started for McClain and pitched four innings, taking the loss. He allowed eight hits and 13 runs (seven earned) with eight walks and four strikeouts.

S.J. Adkins pitched 1.2 innings with four hits and three runs (two earned).

At the plate for the Panthers, Stuckey went 2 for 4 with four runs scored and one stolen base.

Dillon Hyer had two hits, one RBI and scored one run.

Ashton Connell was 2 for 2 with a walk and two stolen bases.

May had one hit, walked once, scored two runs, drove in one and had one stolen base.

Gabe Campagna hit a double, drove in two runs and stole one base.

Brady Armstrong had one hit, two RBI and scored a run.

Garrett Zimmerman had a double and scored one run; Tate Landrum had one hit and scored one run and Cole Little had one hit and scored a run.

Wyatt Hicks and Preston Edwards each scored one run for the Panthers.

For McClain, Seth Weller went 2 for 4 with two runs scored; Smith hit a double and a triple, driving in three runs and scoring two; Andrew Potts went 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Kaden Penwell had one hit, walked once and scored two runs.

McClain had seven errors and Miami Trace committed two.

The Tigers stranded seven base-runners and the Panthers left four aboard.

RHE

Mc 102 300 x — 6 7 7

MT 302 713 x — 16 12 2

Miami Trace’s Ashton Connell puts down a bunt during a game against the McClain Tigers at Miami Trace High School Wednesday, April 27, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_Ashton-Connell-MT-bb-4-272022.jpg Miami Trace’s Ashton Connell puts down a bunt during a game against the McClain Tigers at Miami Trace High School Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald