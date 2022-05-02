Panthers defeat Western Brown, 11-2

The Miami Trace varsity baseball team held a non-conference game with the Western Brown Broncos Tuesday, April 26.

The Panthers won this game, 11-2.

Miami Trace had 13 hits and committed no errors.

The Broncos had five hits and committed two errors.

Brady Armstrong got the start and worked 5.2 innings on the mound for the win for the Panthers.

He allowed four hits and two earned runs with one walk and nine strikeouts.

Gabe Campagna pitched 1.1 innings with one hit, no runs, one walk and three strikeouts.

Matthew Frye started and suffered the loss for the Broncos. He pitched four innings with eight hits and six runs (five earned). He walked three and struck out three.

Seth Barber pitched two-thirds of an inning with four hits, five runs (two earned), no walks and two strikeouts.

Tyler Loudon pitched 1.1 innings with one hit, one walk and two strikeouts.

Dillon Hyer led the offense for the Panthers, going 4 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI.

Conner Bucher went 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles, four runs batted in and two runs scored.

Cole Little went 2 for 3 with one run and one RBI.

Gaige Stuckey had a double, scored twice and drove in one run.

Tate Landrum had one hit, scored two runs and drove in one.

Campagna had one hit and Armstrong had one hit and scored twice.

Abe Crall led Western Brown with two hits and one run scored.

Andrew Schneeman had one hit and drove in both runs for the Broncos.

Frye hit a double and scored once for Western Brown.

RHE

WB 000 020 0 — 2 5 2

MT 110 450 x — 11 13 0

Brady Armstrong delivers a pitch for Miami Trace during a non-conference game against Western Brown Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_Brady-Armstrong-MT-bb-vs-W-Brown-4-26-22.jpg Brady Armstrong delivers a pitch for Miami Trace during a non-conference game against Western Brown Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at Miami Trace High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald