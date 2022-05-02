Red Sox designate Travis Shaw for assignment, call up Franchy Cordero from Worcester

BOSTON — The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier is reporting that Washington Court House native, Travis Shaw, was designated for assignment Friday, April 29.

The Red Sox called up Franchy Cordero to take his place on the roster, the team announced.

Shaw, who signed a minor league deal with the Sox in mid-March, made the Opening Day roster but struggled in a part-time role, going 0 for 19 with seven strikeouts. He’d been serving as a lefthanded complement to Bobby Dalbec at first base. But with the duo combining for a .119/.167/.190 line, the Sox opted to change their mix.

Travis Shaw had 0 hits in 19 at-bats this season. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_travis-Shaw-with-Boston-Red-Sox.jpg Travis Shaw had 0 hits in 19 at-bats this season. Michael Dwyer | Associated Press

By Alex Speier The Boston Globe

Alex Speier can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.

