Six-run 8th lifts Lady Lions past Miami Trace

The Washington Lady Lions made the trip to Miami Trace High School to take on the Lady Panthers in a Frontier Athletic Conference softball game Friday, April 29.

The game was tied, 1-1 after one inning.

Miami Trace took a 3-1 lead with two runs in the third and stayed in front until Washington tied the game with two runs in the fifth.

The sixth and seven innings were scoreless, setting the stage for extra innings.

Washington erupted for six runs in the top of the eighth and Miami Trace scored one in the bottom of the eighth as the Lady Lions came away with a 9-4 victory.

Makenna Knisley was the winning pitcher for Washington. She pitched eight innings with six hits and four runs (one earned). She struck out 13 and walked three.

Faith Bills pitched seven innings for Miami Trace. She allowed seven hits and four earned runs with one strikeout and four walks.

Onesti Evans pitched the eighth inning for the Lady Panthers, taking the loss. She allowed two hits and five runs (one earned) with one walk.

Washington had an RBI single from Haven McGraw to score Kalana Smith in the top of the first.

In the first for Miami Trace, Sidney Payton reached on an error and went to third on a single by Emily Bonecutter.

Payton scored on a ground out by Delaney Thomas.

Miami Trace took the lead after two were out in the third.

Thomas singled followed by a single by Alexia Fox.

Thomas scored on an error that saw Fox reach third.

Fox scored on a wild pitch.

Washington tied the game in the top of the fifth.

Kassidy Olsson singled with one out.

Olsson stole second and scored on a two-out single by Makenna Knisley.

Kassidy Hoppes ran for Knisley and stole second.

She reached third on an error and scored on a double by McGraw.

Washington sent nine batters to the plate in the eighth, scoring six runs.

Cadie Cupp walked and moved up on a single by Addison Knisley.

With one out, the runners moved up on a wild pitch.

Cupp scored on a passed ball and Madison Haithcock walked.

Mallori Tucker reached on an error that allowed Knisley to score.

Haithcock scored on a single by Olsson.

Tucker scored on an error, as did Olsson.

Makenna Knisley grounded out, bringing home Smith, who reached on an error.

With two out in the bottom of the eighth, Kayleigh Vincent walked and came around to score on a double by Mallory Mitchem.

The win was the 10th of the season for Washington. Reaching double figures in wins was one of the preseason goals set by the Lady Lions.

“Anytime you can sweep Miami Trace, your rival, in a season, it’s a positive,” Washington head coach Rick Foose said. “Coach (Joe) Henry and Coach (Chris) Ford had their team ready to play today.

“Their pitcher had us out in front,” Foose said. “Delaney (Thomas) had a good game at shortstop. She made a ton of plays.

“Once we got a little small ball going and created some chaos on the base-paths, the girls were pretty excited,” Foose said. “We just kind of took advantage of it in (the eighth inning).

“For seven straight innings it was a tight game,” Foose said. “A well-played Fayette County rivalry (game) was what it was.”

“It was a tied-up ball game,” Miami Trace head coach Joe Henry said. “Both teams were hitting, playing good defense and getting good pitching.

“Hats off to Court House for the win,” Henry said. “It’s a win for us, too. We’re getting better. We’re going to be dangerous when we get to the tournament.

“I know we’ve only won one game, but, we’re hitting the ball, we’re having fun and we’re enjoying playing the game of softball,” Henry said.

Washington (10-7 overall, 5-3 in the FAC) will host a doubleheader with Legacy Christian Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.

Washington is at Mitchell Park in Greenfield Monday to play the McClain Lady Tigers.

The Lady Lions finish FAC play for 2022 with a game at Hillsboro Tuesday.

Miami Trace (1-11) has its prom Saturday. The Lady Panthers have a home game against Waverly set for Tuesday, May 3.

Offensively for Washington: Kassidy Olsson, 2-5, 2 runs, 1 rbi, 2 sb; Kalana Smith, 1-5, 2 runs, roe, sb; Makenna Knisley, 2-5, 2 rbi, roe; Haven McGraw, 2-5, 2 rbi, 2b; Cadie Cupp, 0-2, 1 run, 2 bb; Addison Knisley, 1-3, 1 run, 1 bb; Tristan Hammock, 0-4; Madison Haithcock, 1-2, 1 run, 2 bb, sb; Mallori Tucker, 0-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, roe, sb; Kassidy Hoppes, 0-0, 1 run. LOB: 7.

Offensively for Miami Trace: Sidney Payton, 0-3, 1 run, 1 bb, roe; Emily Bonecutter, 1-4; Delaney Thomas, 2-4, 1 run, 1 rbi, 2b; Alexia Fox, 1-4, 1 run; Kayleigh Vincent, 0-2, 1 run, 2 bb, sb; Mallory Mitchem, 2-4, 1 rbi, 2 2b; Onesti Evans, 0-4; Cadence Nichols, 0-3; Brooklyn Riggs, 0-3. LOB: 6.

RHE

W 100 020 06 — 9 9 2

MT 102 000 01 — 4 6 4

Washington’s Haven McGraw tosses the ball to the second baseman covering first during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Miami Trace High School Friday, April 29, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Haven-McGraw-LLS-vs-MT-4-29-2022.jpg Washington’s Haven McGraw tosses the ball to the second baseman covering first during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Miami Trace High School Friday, April 29, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace’s Alexia Fox gets a hit during a Fayette County rivalry game against the Lady Lions of Washington High School at Miami Trace Friday, April 29, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Alexia-Fox-MT-sb-vs-Lady-Lions-4-29-2022.jpg Miami Trace’s Alexia Fox gets a hit during a Fayette County rivalry game against the Lady Lions of Washington High School at Miami Trace Friday, April 29, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald