Lady Lions win slug-fest with Wilmington, 16-15

It was an old-fashioned slug-fest between two long-time and former league rivals Thursday, April 28 as the Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity softball team hosted Wilmington.

The lead changed hands three times in the early going before the game ended in dramatic fashion was Washington emerged with a 16-15 victory in nine innings.

Tristan Hammock drove in the winning run for the Lady Lions.

The teams combined for 38 hits, with 20 for Washington and 18 for Wilmington.

Makenna Knisley was the winning pitcher for Washington. She pitched nine innings with 18 hits, 15 runs (12 earned), nine strikeouts and six walks.

Willis took the loss in the circle for Wilmington. She pitched 8.1 innings with 20 hits, 16 runs (all earned), two strikeouts and six walks.

Wilmington began the game with three runs in the first.

Washington responded with a home run by Kassidy Olsson.

Makenna Knisley drove in Kalana Smith with a single.

Addison Knisley drove in courtesy runner Kassidy Hoppes with a fly out to right.

Haven McGraw drilled a home run over the fence in center field that also scored Meredith Pabst, who had doubled.

Wilmington went in front 9-5 with six runs in the second.

The Lady Lions, undaunted, scored seven in the second to regain the lead, 12-9.

Olsson hit a double and scored on a single by Smith.

Makenna Knisley walked and Hammock doubled, scoring Smith.

Cadie Cupp singled, scoring Hoppes, running for Knisley, and Hammock.

Addison Knisley singled after one out and Madison Haithcock homered to center to make it 12-9.

Rhoads hit a solo home run for Wilmington in the top of the third to put the score at 12-10.

Washington tacked on three runs in the fourth.

Addison Knisley and McGraw singled and one out later, Mallori Tucker singled, loading the bases.

Knisley scored on an error and Smith singled, scoring McGraw and Tucker, making it 15-10, Washington.

Rhoads hit a second solo home run in the fifth to make it 15-11.

Wilmington sent eight batters to the plate in the sixth, scoring four runs to tie the score, setting the stage for extra innings.

Washington had a runner reach third base in the sixth, but the game remained tied.

Both sides went out in order in the seventh.

For Wilmington in the eighth, Riley hit a one-out double and Rhoads was intentionally walked. The Hurricane stranded two runners in the inning.

With two out in the bottom of the eighth, McGraw was walked intentionally and Haithcock walked, but they were stranded.

Wilmington went out in order in the ninth.

In the ninth for Washington, Olsson led off with a double and stole third.

With one out, Makenna Knisley was intentionally walked.

Hammock then hit a double to center that scored Olsson with the winning run.

Olsson led Washington, going 4 for 6 with three runs, two doubles, one home run and one RBI.

McGraw was 3 for 4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI.

Haithcock went 2 for 3 with a home run, three RBI and one run scored.

Addison Knisley was 2 for 5 with one RBI and two runs scored.

Smith went 2 for 5 with three RBI and two runs scored.

Makenna Knisley went 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Hammock was 2 for 5 with one run and two RBI.

Pabst hit a double and scored one run; Cupp had one hit, scored one run and drove in two.

Tucker had one hit and scored two runs and Hoppes scored two runs.

For Wilmington, Willis and Blackburn each had three hits. Willis had a double, scored three times and drove in four runs.

Rhoads hit two home runs and scored four runs.

Murdock and Riley both had two hits and Sanders, Applegate, Wheeler, Zurface and Reynolds each had one hit.

Washington had a record of 9-7 going into Friday’s game at Miami Trace.

The Lady Lions are scheduled to host Greeneview for a doubleheader Saturday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

RHE

Wil 361 014 000 — 15 18 1

W 570 300 001 — 16 20 4

Washington’s Madison Haithcock greets head coach Rick Foose after hitting a home run during a non-conference game against Wilmington Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Washington High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Madison-Haithcock-home-run-4-28-2022.jpg Washington’s Madison Haithcock greets head coach Rick Foose after hitting a home run during a non-conference game against Wilmington Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald