Blue Lion tennis defeats Panthers, 4-1

The Washington Blue Lion tennis team visited Miami Trace High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday, April 28.

Washington won the match, four courts to one.

The Blue Lions won the three singles matches and the teams split the two varsity doubles matches.

At first singles, Garrett DeWees beat Carter Bainter, 6-2, 6-0.

At second singles, it was Blake Bagheri over Jacob Pettit-Dinardo, 6-1, 6-1.

Drew Ferguson beat Robbie Bennett at third singles, 6-4, 6-0.

Jacob Cline and Jonah Goddard beat Mason Mullins and Josh Cartwright at first doubles, 0-6, 6-4, 6-2.

At second doubles, it was Ian Rheinscheld and Jon Rader in a three-set match over Kaden Howard and Tucker Walton, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

In an exhibition match, Washington’s Aiden Daugherty and Logan Miller beat Broghan Cooper and Aiden Pence, 8-2.

Washington is scheduled to play at Jackson Monday and Miami Trace is slated to host Unioto Monday at 4:30 p.m.