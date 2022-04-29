Panther baseball falls to Jackson, 14-3

On Friday, April 22, the Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team hosted the No. 2 team in the state in Division II, Jackson, for a Frontier Athletic Conference game.

Jackson broke open a close game in the fifth and sixth innings and handed the Panthers their first loss of the season, 14-3.

It was a tough game for the Panthers, defensively, with a season-high seven errors.

Cole Little started for the Panthers and suffered the loss. He pitched four innings with six hits and six earned runs, along with three walks.

Gavin Cowden pitched 1.2 innings with two hits and six runs (none earned), two strikeouts and two walks.

Brady Armstrong pitched the final 1.1 innings with one hit and two unearned runs.

D. Bragg pitched five innings for the win for Jackson, allowing three hits and three runs (two earned) with two walks and four strikeouts.

A second unnamed pitcher for Jackson worked two innings with one hit, one walk and three strikeouts.

It was 1-1 after one inning and 2-2 after two complete.

Jackson scored five in the fifth and five in the sixth before finishing with two runs in the seventh.

Conner Bucher hit a double, scored one run and drove in one for Miami Trace.

Gaige Stuckey singled and scored one run; Dillon Hyer singled; Armstrong had a single and drove in one run and Ashton Connell walked and scored.

C. Wolford had two hits for Jackson and B. Campbell, H. Blankenship, C. McGraw, Bragg, N. Johnson, Brown and G. Jones each had a hit for the Ironmen.

RHE

J 110 055 2 — 14 9 2

MT 110 001 0 — 3 4 7

Gabe Campagna gets a lead at first base for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Jackson Friday, April 22, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Gabe-Campagna-MT-bb.jpg Gabe Campagna gets a lead at first base for Miami Trace during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Jackson Friday, April 22, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald