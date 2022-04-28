Blue Lions beat Chillicothe, 5-1

The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team spotted visiting Chillicothe one run in the top of the first, but the rest of the scoring came from the home team in a 5-1 Frontier Athletic Conference victory Wednesday, April 27.

Will Miller and Bryce Yeazel combined for the pitching duties for the Blue Lions.

Miller got the win, going six innings with four hits and one earned run. He walked three and struck out four.

Yeazel pitched a scoreless seventh inning with two strikeouts.

Ayden Hutchinson started and absorbed the loss for the Cavaliers. He worked five innings with three hits and three earned runs. He issued five walks and struck out four.

Lemaster pitched one inning for the Cavs with three hits and two earned runs. He did not walk a batter and struck out three.

Washington tied the game with a run in the bottom of the second inning.

The Blue Lions put two more runs across the plate in the fifth and an additional two runs in the sixth.

Evan Lynch went 2 for 3 for Washington with one walk, two runs scored and one RBI.

A.J. Dallmayer had one hit and drove in one run.

Tanner Lemaster had one hit and drove in two runs.

Tyler Tackage had one hit and scored one run and Miller had one hit, one walk and scored a pair of runs.

Evan Werr, Hutchinson, Luke Rinehart and L.J. Wright each had one hit for Chillicothe.

Rinehart scored Chillicothe’s only run and Wright had one RBI.

With the win, the Blue Lions improved to 11-3 overall, 6-2 in the FAC.

Jackson and Miami Trace each have one loss in the conference.

Washington will play at Miami Trace Friday at 5 p.m.

RHE

C 100 000 0 — 1 4 1

W 010 022 x — 5 6 1

Washington’s Tanner Lemaster awaits the throw at third base as a runner from Chillicothe approaches during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Washington High School Wednesday, April 27, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Tanner-Lemaster-play-at-3rd-vd-Chill-4-27-2022.jpg Washington’s Tanner Lemaster awaits the throw at third base as a runner from Chillicothe approaches during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Washington High School Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Courtesy photo