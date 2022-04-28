Lady Lions rally to beat Chillicothe, 4-3

The Washington Lady Lion varsity softball team hosted the Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers for a Frontier Athletic Conference game Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Washington played from behind after Chillicothe scored twice in the top of the first and rallied with one run in the bottom of the sixth to post a 4-3 victory.

Washington improves to 8-7 overall, 4-3 in the FAC.

The Lady Lions scored one run in the first and tied the game with a run in the third.

Chillicothe regained the lead, 3-2 in the top of the fourth.

Washington tied the game, 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth.

For Chillicothe, Madison Harrod hit a two-run home run in the top of the first.

Washington responded with two away in the first.

Makenna Knisley singled and scored on a double by Meredith Pabst.

In the third for Washington, Kassidy Olsson singled with one out and stole second.

Olsson moved up to third on a sacrifice bunt by Kassidy Hoppes.

Makenna Knisley hit a double to right field that scored Olsson.

Trailing 3-2 in the fifth, Olsson led off with a double to left.

She stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Makenna Knisley.

In the sixth, Addison Knisley started the inning with a single.

Kassie Wiseman followed with a single with Knisley moving to third.

Washington then executed a double steal. Wiseman was out at second, but Knisley scored to give the Lady Lions a 4-3 lead.

In the top of the seventh, the lead-off batter, Harrod, singled for Chillicothe.

She stole second and with one out, she moved to third on a ground out by Caroline Corcoran.

Bella Riffe was hit by a pitch, but the next batter grounded to Mallori Tucker at second base. Tucker tagged the runner going to second to end the game.

Makenna Knisley was the winning pitcher for Washington. She worked seven innings with eight hits and three runs (two earned). She struck out eight and walked three.

Riffe took the loss for Chillicothe. She pitched six innings with 12 hits and four earned runs. She struck out four and did not walk a batter.

For Washington, Olsson went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.

Makenna Knisley went 2 for 3 with a double, one run scored and two RBI.

Pabst had two hits, including a double and one RBI.

Cadie Cupp went 2 for 3; Wiseman was 2 for 3; Addison Knisley had one hit and scored one run and Mallori Tucker was 1 for 3.

Harrod went 2 for 4 for Chillicothe, with a home run and two RBI.

Maddy Gilbert went 2 for 4 with two doubles and one run scored.

Julie Lemaster hit a double and Mikayla Spaulding, Riffe and Bayla Tucker each had one hit for Chillicothe.

Washington is scheduled to play at Miami Trace today at 5 p.m.

RHE

C 200 100 0 — 3 8 0

W 101 011 x — 4 12 1

Washington wins slug-fest with Wilmington, 16-15

On an overcast, and almost windless afternoon, the Wilmington Hurricane visited Washington to take on the Lady Lions Thursday.

Washington won the game, 16-15 in nine innings.

Tristan Hammock hit a double in the ninth that scored Kassidy Olsson with the winning run.

Wind was not a factor in the five home runs for which the two teams combined.

Madison Haithcock, Haven McGraw and Olsson left the yard for Washington.

Rhoads hit two home runs for Wilmington.

Washington is scheduled to play at Miami Trace Friday at 5 p.m.

Washington’s Addison Knisley scores the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning of a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Chillicothe Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Washington won the game, 4-3. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Addison-Knisley-scores-4-27-2022-2.jpg Washington’s Addison Knisley scores the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning of a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Chillicothe Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Washington won the game, 4-3. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald