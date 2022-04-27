Jackson nets 3-2 win over Panthers

The Miami Trace Panthers tennis team was back at home for a conference match against Jackson on a sunny, chill and windy Tuesday, April 26.

Jackson won the match, three courts to two.

At first singles for the Panthers, Jacob Cline lost to Landon Smith, 0-6, 0-6.

For Miami Trace at second singles, Jacob Pettit-Dinardo lost to Ethan Crabtree in what head coach Greg Leach called a very competitive match, 3-6, 5-7.

At third singles, Miami Trace’s Kaden Howard lost, 0-6, 1-6.

Miami Trace won both doubles matches.

At first doubles, Carter Bainter and Jonah Goddard won 6-2, 6-3 over Owen Brown and D.J. Eplin.

Tucker Walton and Robbie Bennett beat Harley Wolfe and Chance Thorpe at second doubles, 6-2, 6-0.

The Panthers are scheduled to host the Blue Lions of Washington High School Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Miami Trace’s Jacob Pettit-Dinardo is about to make the return during a second singles match against Jackson Tuesday, April 26, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_MT-10us-Jacob-Pettit-Dinardo-4-26-2022.jpg Miami Trace’s Jacob Pettit-Dinardo is about to make the return during a second singles match against Jackson Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald