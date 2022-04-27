Jackson nets 3-2 win over Panthers

The Miami Trace Panthers tennis team was back at home for a conference match against Jackson on a sunny, chill and windy Tuesday, April 26.
Jackson won the match, three courts to two.
At first singles for the Panthers, Jacob Cline lost to Landon Smith, 0-6, 0-6.
For Miami Trace at second singles, Jacob Pettit-Dinardo lost to Ethan Crabtree in what head coach Greg Leach called a very competitive match, 3-6, 5-7.
At third singles, Miami Trace’s Kaden Howard lost, 0-6, 1-6.
Miami Trace won both doubles matches.
At first doubles, Carter Bainter and Jonah Goddard won 6-2, 6-3 over Owen Brown and D.J. Eplin.
Tucker Walton and Robbie Bennett beat Harley Wolfe and Chance Thorpe at second doubles, 6-2, 6-0.
The Panthers are scheduled to host the Blue Lions of Washington High School Thursday at 4:30 p.m.