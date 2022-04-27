Jackson beats Blue Lions, 7-6 in 8 innings

The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team hosted the No. 2 team in the state in Division II, Jackson, for a Frontier Athletic Conference game Tuesday, April 26.

Jackson came into the game with just one loss on the season, that coming previously against the Blue Lions, 4-3 on April 20.

Washington led Tuesday, 3-1, 4-2 and 6-3 before Jackson rallied with two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth.

The game was tied, 6-6 after seven innings.

Jackson plated one run in the top of the eighth and held on for a 7-6 victory.

Washington is now 10-3 overall, 5-2 in the FAC.

Titus Lotz was the starting pitcher for the Blue Lions. He pitched four innings with six hits and three runs (two earned) with one walk and six strikeouts.

Tanner Lemaster suffered the loss in relief. He worked four innings with four hits and four runs (two earned) with one walk and one strikeout.

Jackson used four pitchers in the game.

Wolford started and pitched two-thirds of an inning. He allowed one hit and three runs (two earned) with three walks.

Erwin pitched four innings with four hits and three runs (one earned). He struck out five and walked one.

Williams pitched 1.1 innings with one hit, no runs and two strikeouts.

Camp got the win, pitching the final 1.2 innings with one hit, no runs, two walks and two strikeouts.

For the Blue Lions, Tyler Tackage went 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI.

John Wall was 1 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored.

Lotz went 1 for 2, walked three times and scored twice.

Lemaster went 1 for 4 with one RBI and Bryce Yeazel went 1 for 4 with one RBI.

Blue Lions beat Chillicothe

Washington hosted Chillicothe Wednesday evening and won that game, 5-1 and is now 6-2 in the FAC.

The Blue Lions are scheduled to play Sidney in a game at the home of the Dayton Dragons Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

RHE

J 101 121 01 — 7 10 2

W 301 200 00 — 6 7 3

Washington Blue Lion shortstop John Wall awaits the throw as a Jackson runner attempts to steal second base during a Frontier Athletic Conference game Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Also pictured for Washington is second baseman Bryce Yeazel. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_John-Wall-BLB-4-26-2022-1.jpg Washington Blue Lion shortstop John Wall awaits the throw as a Jackson runner attempts to steal second base during a Frontier Athletic Conference game Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Also pictured for Washington is second baseman Bryce Yeazel. Courtesy photo