Chicken noodle dinner to benefit Blue Lion track program set for Sunday

If you are looking for some delicious home made food this Sunday, May 1, look no further than Washington High School.

It’s time again for the annual chicken noodle dinner, the proceeds of which will go to the Washington High School track and field program.

The food is all home made, according to a spokesperson for the event.

The menu consists of chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, your choice of garden salad or coleslaw, and a yeast roll.

Dessert items will include various cakes, pies and cookies.

For folks 12 and older, the cost is $8 per meal.

For senior citizens and students between ages 6-12, the meal is $6 and for kids age 5 and younger, the cost is $3.

Meals are available for take out.

Food will be served beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday and will go until 2 p.m.

If you choose to eat in the cafeteria, your meal will include your choice of lemonade, sweet or unsweetened iced tea or coffee.

Drinks will not be available for carry out, according to the spokesperson.

Tickets for the meal will be available at the school on May 1 or you can purchase tickets from any Blue Lion track and field team member.

Please enter the high school at the entrance to the gymnasium.