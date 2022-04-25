Blue Lions run-rule McClain, 12-1

GREENFIELD — The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team visited Mitchell Park in Greenfield for a Frontier Athletic Conference game against the McClain Tigers Friday, April 22.

Washington scored in each of the five innings to post a 12-1 run-rule victory.

The Blue Lions improved to 10-2 overall, 5-1 in the FAC with the win.

The Blue Lions scored two runs in the first, two in the second, two in the third, three in the fourth and three more in the fifth.

McClain scored its only run in the bottom of the first.

Will Miller started for Washington and pitched four innings for the win. He allowed two hits and one unearned run with three walks and three strikeouts.

Bryce Yeazel pitched one inning with three strikeouts.

Isaac Smith started and took the loss for McClain. He pitched 3.2 innings with five hits, nine runs (five earned), seven walks and eight strikeouts.

Cohen Six pitched 1.1 innings with three hits, three earned runs, one walk and one strikeout.

A.J. Dallmayer went 2 for 2 for Washington with a double and a home run. He walked twice, scored three runs and had four RBI.

Tanner Lemaster went 2 for 4 with a home run, one run scored and two RBI.

John Wall was 2 for 3 with one run and one RBI; Evan Lynch had one hit and scored one run and Collin Southworth had one hit and scored one run.

For the Tigers, Kaden Penwell had one hit, Haydon Hice had one hit and Smith had one hit and scored McClain’s run.

Both teams committed one error.

The Blue Lions were scheduled to host Hillsboro Monday and play at Unioto Tuesday at 5 p.m.

RHE

W 222 33x x — 12 8 1

Mc 100 00x x — 1 3 1

Washington’s A.J. Dallmayer rounds third base after hitting a home run at Mitchell Park in a Frontier Athletic Conference game against the McClain Tigers Friday, April 22, 2022. Dallmayer also hit a double, drove in four runs and scored three in a 12-1 Blue Lion victory. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_AJ-Dalklmayer-home-run-at-Greenfield-4-22-2022.jpg Washington’s A.J. Dallmayer rounds third base after hitting a home run at Mitchell Park in a Frontier Athletic Conference game against the McClain Tigers Friday, April 22, 2022. Dallmayer also hit a double, drove in four runs and scored three in a 12-1 Blue Lion victory. Courtesy photo