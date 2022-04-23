Blue Lion tennis beats Ironmen

The Washington Blue Lion tennis team hosted Jackson for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday, April 21.

Washington won this match, three courts to two.

At first singles, Landon Smith beat Garrett DeWees, 6-0, 6-2.

On the second singles court, Ethan Crabtree won in three sets over Blake Bagheri, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Drew Ferguson won the third singles match, 6-1, 6-3 over Theron Smith.

Washington won both doubles matches.

At first doubles, Mason Mullins and Josh Cartwright beat D.J. Eplin and Walker West, 6-3, 6-3.

At second doubles, Ian Rheinscheld and Jon Rader defeated the team of Owen Brown and Chance Thorpe, 6-3, 6-0.

In an exhibition match, Jackson’s Harley Wolfe beat Aiden Daugherty, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-7 (tiebreaker).