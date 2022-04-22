Blue Lion baseball beats No. 2 Jackson

JACKSON — The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team traveled to Jackson to take on the No. 2-ranked team in the state in Division II, the Ironmen, in a Frontier Athletic Conference game Wednesday, April 20.

Washington broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the top of the eighth and held on to defeat previously unbeaten Jackson, 4-3.

A.J. Dallmayer got the win in relief of Tanner Lemaster.

Dallmayer pitched 1.2 innings with two hits, one earned run and three strikeouts.

Lemaster pitched six innings with five hits, two earned runs and 10 strikeouts.

Washington’s pitchers did not walk a batter in the game.

Wolford was the losing pitcher in relief for Jackson. He pitched two innings with two hits, two earned runs, three walks and four strikeouts.

Brown started for the Ironmen and pitched six innings with three hits, two earned runs, two walks and 10 strikeouts.

Washington scored one run in the first and Jackson scored two in the bottom of the first.

The Blue Lions tied the game with a run in the top of the sixth.

In the eighth, Washington scored two runs and Jackson one.

Neither team committed an error.

Titus Lotz hit a home run for the Blue Lions. It was the only extra base hit in the game for either team.

Dallmayer had one hit and scored one run; Tyler Tackage had one hit, Jack Mead had one hit and drove in two runs and Evan Lynch had one hit and scored one run.

Wolford had two hits for Jackson.

The Blue Lions are scheduled to host Hillsboro Monday at 5 p.m.

RHE

W 100 001 02 — 4 5 0

J 200 000 01 — 3 7 0

Blue Lions beat McClain, 12-1 in five innings Friday evening.

Will Miller was the winning pitcher, going four innings with two hits, one unearned run, three walks and three strikeouts.

Bryce Yeazel had one scoreless inning, striking out three.

Miami Trace hosted Jackson Friday

On the best weather day yet of the spring season, Miami Trace varsity baseball and varsity softball hosted Jackson Friday.

In baseball, the Panthers took their first loss of the season, 14-3.

Miami Trace (8-1 overall, 4-1 in the FAC) is scheduled to host Chillicothe for a conference game Monday at 5 p.m.

In softball, Jackson topped Miami Trace, 12-7.