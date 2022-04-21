Panthers baseball beats Hillsboro, 3-2 in 12 innings

HILLSBORO — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team visited Hillsboro Wednesday for a Frontier Athletic Conference game with the Indians.

The Panthers put their undefeated record on the line and came away with a 3-2 victory in 12 innings.

The game was scoreless through four innings.

Both teams scored one run in the fifth and the game remained tied until the top of the 12th.

The Panthers struck for two runs in the top of the 12th and Hillsboro scored one in the bottom of the frame.

Wes May started for the Panthers and pitched eight innings. He allowed four hits and one unearned run. He did not walk a batter and struck out four.

Gaige Stuckey pitched 3.2 innings to earn the win. He allowed one hit and one unearned run with two walks and three strikeouts.

Conner Bucher pitched one-third of an inning for the save.

Quintin Captain pitched nine innings for Hillsboro, with six hits and one earned run. He walked one and struck out 15.

Corbin Willey pitched three innings with one hit and two runs (one earned). He walked two and struck out two.

In the fifth for the Panthers, with two out, Austin Boedecker hit a double to right field and scored on a single by Gavin Cowden.

With the game tied in the top of the 12th, Brady Armstrong led off for the Panthers with a single.

Ashton Connell had a bunt single.

On a bunt attempt by Boedecker, Connell was forced at third on a fielder’s choice.

Cowden followed with a walk that loaded the bases.

Stuckey hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Connell to make it 2-1.

Dillon Hyer reached on an error to once again load the bases.

Bucher reached on an infield error that plated Boedecker.

Hillsboro sent six batters to the plate in the bottom of the 12th, scoring one run.

The win improved Miami Trace’s record to 7-0 overall, 3-0 in the FAC.

“Wes May and a freshman, Gaige Stuckey, pitched great,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Smith said. “Hats off to (Quintin Captain) who was really good. I think it was a combination of that and we’d been off for eight days. We can’t get into a rhythm.

“We were fortunate to pull this game out,” Smith said.

Connell had two hits and scored one run for the Panthers.

Cowden had one hit and one RBI; Stuckey had one hit and one RBI and May and Amrstrong each had one hit.

Korbin Adams, Bryce Parsons, Spencer Wyckoff, Will Hart and Griffith each had one hit for the Indians.

RHE

MT 000 010 000 002 — 3 7 3

H 000 010 000 001 — 2 5 2