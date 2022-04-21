Lady Lion softball loses 12-2 at Jackson

JACKSON — The Washington Lady Blue Lions varsity softball team made the trip down to Jackson Wednesday, April 20 to take on the Iron Ladies in a Frontier Athletic Conference game.

Jackson won the game, 12-2 in six innings.

Washington scored one run in the first and one more in the third.

Jackson scored two in the first, four in the third, one in the fourth and five in the fifth, ending the game by the 10-run rule.

Makenna Knisley started and took the loss for Washington (6-4).

Knisley pitched five innings with eight hits and seven runs (five earned). She struck out six and walked two.

Madison Haithcock pitched two-thirds of a inning with five hits and five runs (two earned) with two strikeouts.

Leah Alford was the winning pitcher for Jackson. She pitched six innings with five hits and two earned runs. She struck out 10 and walked two.

Addison Knisley had two hits, including a double, for Washington. She had one RBI.

Meredith Pabst hit a double and drove in one run.

Kassidy Olsson singled and scored for Washington and Makenna Knisley had Washington’s other hit.

Offensively for Jackson, Alford went 4 for 4 at the plate, driving in one run and scoring three.

Makayla Wyant had two hits, one RBI and scored four runs and Haley Simmonds had two hits and drove in two.

Cloe Michael hit a double for Jackson.

Washington is scheduled to play at McClain (Mitchell Park) Friday at 5 p.m.

RHE

W 101 000 x — 2 5 4

J 204 105 x — 12 13 1