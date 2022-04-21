Blue Lion tennis beats Panthers, 4-1

The temperature rose into the 60s and the sun was out on Wednesday, April 20 as the Washington Blue Lion tennis team welcomed the Panthers from Miami Trace High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match.

The Blue Lions won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Garrett DeWees beat Jacob Cline, 6-4, 6-1.

At second singles, Blake Bagheri defeated Carter Bainter, 6-2, 7-5.

Drew Ferguson won at third singles over Jacob Pettit, 6-2, 6-3.

At first doubles, Mason Mullins and Josh Cartwright beat Jonah Goddard and Kaiden Howard, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.

At second doubles, Tucker Walton and Robbie Bennett beat Ian Rheinscheld and Jon Rader, 6-2, 6-2.

Aiden Pence beat Logan Miller in an exhibition match, 8-3.

___

On Tuesday, April 19, Washington played at Hillsboro for a Frontier Athletic Conference match.

Washington won this match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Garrett DeWees beat Charlie Schneider, 6-3, 6-2.

Blake Bagheri defeated Ryan Fender at second singles, 6-1, 6-3.

At third singles, Drew Ferguson beat Owen Floria, 6-1, 6-0.

Hillsboro’s Landen Weber and Dillan Rigsby won their first doubles match against Mason Mullins and Josh Cartwright, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1.

At second doubles, Aiden Daughtery and Jon Rader beat Madisyn Hollen and Ben Floria, 7-6, 2-6 and 7-5. A tiebreaker was used in place of a full third set.

Washington’s Mason Mullins serves during a first doubles match against Miami Trace Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the courts at Gardner Park. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Mason-Mullins-BLT-4-20-22.jpg Washington’s Mason Mullins serves during a first doubles match against Miami Trace Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the courts at Gardner Park. Chris Hoppes | Record-Heral Miami Trace’s Jacob Cline is about to hit the return in his first singles match against Washington Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Gardner Park. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_MT-10us-Jacob-Cline-4-20-2022-1-.jpg Miami Trace’s Jacob Cline is about to hit the return in his first singles match against Washington Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at Gardner Park. Chris Hoppes | Record-Heral