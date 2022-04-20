Lady Lion softball defeats Zane Trace, 6-3

The Washington Lady Lion varsity softball team hosted the Pioneers of Zane Trace High School for a non-conference game Tuesday, April 19.

Washington the game, 6-3.

For Washington, Makenna Knisley was the starting and winning pitcher.

She pitched seven innings with eight hits, three earned runs, three strikeouts and one walk.

Nipert started and took the loss for Zane Trace. She pitched 3.2 innings with five hits and four runs (all earned). She struck out five and walked two.

McCullough pitched the final 2.1 innings with three hits, two earned runs, one strikeout and two walks.

Kassidy Olsson and Meredith Pabst each hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first to give Washington a 2-0 lead.

Zane Trace tied the game with two runs in the top of the second.

Washington did turn a double play in that inning.

It remained a 2-2 ball game until the bottom of the fourth.

With two outs and Madison Haithcock on base with a fielder’s choice, Tristan Hammock singled, with Haithcock going to third. Hammock went to second on the throw to the infield.

Haithcock scored on a passed ball and Olsson hit a double to center, scoring Hammock.

Zane Trace scored what proved to be its final run of the game in the fifth inning.

Washington put its two final runs of the game on the board in the bottom of the fifth.

Makenna Knisley led off with a walk and Kassidy Hoppes went in as a pinch-runner.

With one out, Addison Knisley grounded into a fielder’s choice, forcing Hoppes at second.

Haven McGraw followed with a double to left, scoring Knisley.

Lilly Shaw walked and McGraw scored on a steal of home.

The Lady Lions (6-3 overall, 2-1 in the FAC) are scheduled to host Miami Trace Thursday at 5 p.m.

RHE

ZT 020 010 0 — 3 8 1

W 200 220 x — 6 8 0