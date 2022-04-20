WHS’ top FAC swimmers recognized

Washington High School recently held an awards presentation for members of the 2021-22 swim team. Of the 11 events at the Frontier Athletic Conference meet, Washington and Miami Trace placed first in five events. Allison Lotz, above, won the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 2:57.10.

Natalie Truex receives congratulations from head coach Keith Foster. Truex won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:37.02.

Audrey Lotz, right, with Coach Foster. Lotz won the FAC 100-yard backstroke title in 1:08.63.

The 400-yard freestyle relay placed second at the FAC meet, setting a new school record in the process. (l-r); Jordan McCane, Addy Newsome, Natalie Truex and Audrey Lotz. Not pictured: Brianna Thompson of Miami Trace won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:14.96. Also, Washington’s 200-yard medley relay team won in a time of 2:13.41. Those swimmers are: Natalie Truex, backstroke; Audrey Lotz, breaststroke; Addy Newsome, butterfly and Haley Brenner, freestyle.