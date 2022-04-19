Blue Lion track 3rd at BL Invitational

The Washington Blue Lion boys track team placed third at the Washington Invitational held Thursday, April 14.

Unioto won the boys’ meet with 94.5 points, followed by Greeneview with 83 points and the Blue Lions with 77 points.

McClain was sixth with 58 points, Jackson was seventh with 53 points and Hillsboro was ninth with 39.5 points.

On the girls’ side, Circleville won with 120 points.

Teays Valley was second with 79 points, followed by McClain with 68.5 points.

Unioto was fifth with 59 points, Jackson was eighth with 45 points, Washington was ninth with 40.5 points, tying with Hillsboro (also with 40.5 points).

For Washington, Trevaughn Jackson won the 100-meter dash in 11.73. Rocky Jones was second, also at 11.73.

Paris Nelson won the high jump, clearing 5’ 10”. He was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.68.

Washington won the 4 x 100-meter relay in 44.95. That relay was composed of Jackson, Toby Mitchell, Mason Coffman and Jones.

Jacob Stone was second in the pole vault, going up and over the bar at 12’ 0”.

Jackson was fourth in the long jump with a leap of 20’ 1”. Jones was sixth at 19’ 5 1/2”.

Madison Hayes placed third in the 1600-meter run in 5:45.78.

Hayes also placed third in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:25.01.

Kayli Merritt finished fourth in the 2000-meter steeplechase in 9:52.85.

Washington was sixth in the 4 x 100-meter relay in 55.00. Those relay team members were: Aysha Haney, Allie Mongold, Aaralyne Estep and Kierstyn Mitchell.

Washington placed sixth in the 4 x 400-meter relay with a time of 4:45.25. That relay was comprised of Merritt, Mongold, Chloe Lovett and Mitchell.

Laurel Marting finished sixth in the high jump at 4’ 6”. Marting placed fifth in the long jump at 15’ 1”.

Kaithlyn Maquilling took fifth in the pole vault at 8’ 0”.

Washington girls results (plus winners)

100-meter dash

Bryana Trout, Grove City Christian, 1st, 13.21; Kierstyn Mitchell, 10th, 13.91; Aysha Haney, 20th, 14.57

200-meter dash

Faith Yancey, Circleville, 1st, 27.15; Aysha Haney, 16th, 30.81

400-meter dash

Olivia Kenney, Jackson, 1st; Kayli Merrit, 16th, 1:13.24; Arajah Mack, 22nd, 1:17.50

800-meter run

Aleena Cook, Cedarville, 1st, 2:29.71; Shelbee Crago, 19th, 3:34.54

1600-meter run

Maddux Bigam, Circleville, 1st, 5:44.72; Madison Hayes, 3rd, 5:45.78; Maggie Copas, 7th, 6:20.58

3200-meter run

Briana Nelson, Unioto, 1st, 12:13.47; Madison Hayes, 3rd, 12:25.01; Maggie Copas, 8th, 13:32.08

100-meter hurdles

Laney Hines, Greeneview, 1st, 16.49; Laurel Marting, 11th, 18.70

300-meter hurdles

Bryana Trout, Grove City Christian, 1st, 48.68; Morgan Cartwright, 7th, 56.93; Laurel Marting, 11th, 57.88

2000-meter steeplechase

Rachel Tarwater, Cedarville, 1st, 9:22.06; Kayli Merritt, 4th, 9:52.85

4 x 100-meter relay

McClain, 1st, 52.56 (Luca Matesic, Brenna Wright, Katie Cook, Iva Easter); Washington, 6th, 55.00 (Aysha Haney, Allie Mongold, Aaralyne Estep, Kierstyn Mitchell)

4 x 200-meter relay

Circleville, 1st, 1:50.16 (Makya Cockerham, Addison Lowe, Lily Winter, Faith Yancey); Washington, 7th, 1:58.37 (Kierstyn Mitchell, Allie Mongold,, Haley Brenner, Morgan Cartwright)

4 x 400-meter relay

Circleville, 1st, 4:20.78 (Addison Lowe, Ellie Patrick, Faith Yancey, Lily Winter); Washington, 6th, 4:45.25 (Kayli Merritt, Allie Mongold, Chloe Lovett, Kierstyn Mitchell)

4 x 800-meter relay

Circleville, 1st, 10:44.72 (Morgan Blakeman, Maddux Bigam, Kaylyn Milliron, Ellie Patrick); Washington, no entry

High jump

Sydney Lattimer, Circleville, 1st, 4’ 10”; Laurel Marting, tied 6th, 4’ 6”

Pole vault

Natalie Newton, Teays Valley, 1st, 11’ 0”; Kaithlyn Maquilling, 5th, 8’ 0”

Long jump

Laney Hines, Greeneview, 1st, 17’ 1”; Laurel Marting, 5th, 15’ 1”; Aaralyne Estep, 10th, 14’ 5 1/2”

Shot put

Olivia Adams, Logan Elm, 1st, 35’ 6”; Megan Sever, tied 22nd, 24’ 4”; Abigail Joseph, 25th, 20’ 1”

Discus throw

Lily Barnes, McClain, 1st, 113’ 3 1/2”; Megan Sever, 19th, 62’ 4”; Abigail Joseph, 23rd, 51’ 1”

Washington boys results (plus winners)

100-meter dash

Trevaughn Jackson, 1st, 11.73; Rocky Jones, 2nd, 11.73

200-meter dash

Matt Paris, Cedarville, 1st, 24.23; Rocky Jones, 6th, 25.26; Isaiah Haithcock, 17th, 26.30

400-meter dash

Charley Cline, Zane Trace, 1st, 53.38; Gabe Perez, 11th, 56.73; Ryan Elrich, 21st, 58.95

800-meter run

Josh Sultan, Cedarville, 1st, 2:03.67; Isaiah Wightman, 16th, 2:35.46

1600-meter run

Ashton Beverly, Unioto, 1st, 4:51.64; Jaedan Meriweather, 19th, 6:06.90

3200-meter run

Gabe Lynch, Unioto, 1st, 10:15.82; Washington, no entries

110-meter hurdles

Seth Wise, McClain, 1st, 16.02; Paris Nelson, 4th, 17.68

300-meter hurdles

Maddox Fox, Unioto, 1st, 43.24; Mason Coffman, 2nd, 43.38

2000-meter steeplechase

Drew Tomlinson, Logan Elm, 1st, 7:06.49; Washington, no entries

4 x 100-meter relay

Washington, 1st, 44.95 (Trevaughn Jackson, Toby Mitchell, Mason Coffman, Rocky Jones)

4 x 200-meter relay

Cedarville, 1st, 1:36.51 (Max Pollander, Matt Paris, Caleb Sultan, Drew Mason); Washington, 6th, 1:40.38 (Trae Patton, Gabe Perez, Mason Coffman, Caden Shiltz)

4 x 400-meter relay

Cedarville, 1st, 3:39.90 (Max Pollander, Matt Paris, Drew Mason, Caleb Sultan); Washington, 7th, 3:54.68 (Mason Coffman, Toby Mitchell, Gabe Perez, Jaedan Meriweather)

4 x 800-meter relay

Greeneview, 1st, 8:36.91 (Samuel Powers, Max Powers, Noah Sylvester, Zeke Powers); Washington, 8th, 10:19.34 (Jaedan Meriweather, Isaiah Wightman, Toby Lovett, Mac Miller)

High jump

Paris Nelson, 1st, 5’ 10”

Pole vault

Zach Buitendorp, Circleville, 1st, 12’ 6”; Jacob Stone, 2nd, 12’ 0”; Faris Abdulghani, 8th, 9’ 0”

Long jump

Luke Rader, Minford, 1st, 21’ 5 1/2”; Trevaughn Jackson, 4th, 20’ 1”; Rocky Jones, 6th, 19’ 5 1/2”

Shot put

Spencer Brower, Zane Trace, 1st, 47’ 8”; Mason Mustain, 9th, 39’ 8”; Mac Miller, 24th, 32’ 7 1/2”

Discus throw

Nalin Robinson, Zane Trace, 1st, 142’ 10”; Charles Souther, 20th, 87’ 3”; Mac Miller, 21st, 85’ 0”

Washington's Trevaughn Jackson (left) runs in a heat of the 100-meter dash at the Washington Invitational Thursday, April 14, 2022. Jackson won the 100-meter event in 11.73. Washington's Aysha Haney (left) in the 100-meter dash at the Washington Invitational Thursday, April 14, 2022. Washington's Aaralyne Estep glides through the air in the long jump event at the Washington Invitational Thursday, April 14, 2022. Washington's Paris Nelson uses the not-often-seen scissor approach to clear the bar in the high jump at the Washington Invitational Thursday, April 14, 2022. Nelson won the high jump, clearing 5' 10".