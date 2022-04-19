Blue Lion tennis shuts out Circleville

On a day when it felt like it might snow at any time, the Washington Blue Lion tennis team hosted Circleville for a non-conference match at Gardner Park Monday, April 18.

Washington won the match in shutout fashion, five courts to none.

At first singles, Garrett DeWees beat Ella Jenkins, 6-0, 4-6, 6-1.

At second singles, Blake Bagheri defeated Grant Pinkerton, 6-0, 6-3.

Drew Ferguson won at third singles, 6-1, 6-4 over Justin Darnell.

At first doubles, it was Mason Mullins and Josh Cartwright in straight sets over Madison Jarrell and Carlos Vazquez, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.

The sweep was complete when Ian Rheinscheld and Jon Rader beat Presley Coyan and Sabrena Funk, 6-0, 6-2.

Washington’s Aidan Daugherty and Logan Miller won a reserve match against Alexis VanDavidson and Natalie Keeton, 9-8 (7-4).

Washington is scheduled to host Miami Trace Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Washington’s Josh Cartwright serves during a first doubles match against Circleville Monday, April 18, 2022 at the courts at Gardner Park. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Josh-Cartwright-BL-10us-418-2022.jpg Washington’s Josh Cartwright serves during a first doubles match against Circleville Monday, April 18, 2022 at the courts at Gardner Park. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald