Blue Lion baseball beats Westfall, 3-0

WILLIAMSPORT — The Washington Blue Lions varsity baseball team visited Westfall High School Thursday, April 14 for a non-conference game against the Mustangs.

Washington got a combined shut-out pitching performance from starter and winning pitcher Will Miller and Evan Lynch.

Miller pitched six innings with three hits, one walk and seven strikeouts.

Lynch pitched the seventh inning, striking out the side.

The Blue Lions scored what proved to be the winning run in the top of the fourth.

Washington added a pair of insurance runs in the fifth.

For the Blue Lions, A.J. Dallmayer doubled and scored; Titus Lotz had one hit, walked twice, scored once and drove in one run; Tyler Tackage had one hit and one RBI; Jack Mead had one hit and scored one run and Lynch had an RBI single.

Lotz had two stolen bases and Dallmayer had one.

Caden Foreman had two hits for Westfall and Hunter McCoy had one.

Peyton Weiss started and suffered the loss for Westfall. He pitched four innings with two hits, one earned run, three walks and seven strikeouts.

Brandon Bingham had Westfall’s other hit.

The Blue Lions (8-1 overall) host 6-0 Miami Trace Monday at 5 p.m.

RHE

WCH 000 120 0 — 3 5 1

W 000 000 0 — 0 3 1