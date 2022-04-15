11-run 6th inning lifts Lady Lions past McClain

The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity softball team found itself down by seven runs late in the game against McClain Thursday, April 14 at Washington High School.

The Lady Lions erupted for 11 runs in the bottom of the sixth and took the win, 14-11.

Makenna Knisley pitched a complete game for the win for Washington. She allowed 13 hits and 11 runs (only two of which were earned) with nine strikeouts and one walk. The Lady Lions committed four errors.

Dennis took the loss for McClain. She pitched two-thirds of an inning with four hits and six earned runs. She walked two batters.

Bolender started and pitched 5.1 innings with 12 hits, eight earned runs, five strikeouts and one walk.

Washington had six players with two or more hits.

Tristan Hammock was 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored.

Kassidy Olsson went 2 for 5 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored.

Mallori Tucker went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI; Makenna Knisley went 2 for 3 with two RBI; Haven McGraw went 2 for 4 with two RBI and one run scored; Lilly Shaw hit a double and a home run, scoring twice and driving in two runs; Madison Haithcock went 1 for 2 with one RBI and one run scored; Meredith Pabst had one hit, drove in two and scored twice and Addison Knisley had one hit, scored one run and drove in one. Kassidy Hoppes scored one run for Washington.

Smith had three hits for McClain, with Atkinson and Peabody each having two hits. Peabody had a double for McClain’s lone extra-base hit.

McClain scored four times to begin the game.

Washington had doubles from Olsson and Tucker to plate one run and a McClain error allowed another run to score.

Washington pulled to within one run in the third.

McClain responded with four runs in the fourth to take an 8-3 lead.

The Lady Tigers tacked on single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to extend their lead to 10-3.

Washington sent 14 batters to the plate in the sixth inning, scoring 11 runs.

Hammock doubled and scored on a home run by Shaw.

Haithcock and Tucker singled and scored on a double by Makenna Knisley.

Pabst singled and pinch-runner Hoppes scored on the play.

Addison Knisley singled and scored (along with Pabst) on a single by McGraw.

With the bases loaded, McGraw scored on a sacrifice fly by Haithcock.

Olsson followed with a three-run home run that gave the Lady Lions a 14-10 lead.

Washington had a total of nine hits and 11 runs in the sixth inning.

McClain scored one in the top of the seventh.

Washington is slated to host Miami Trace Monday at 5 p.m.

RHE

Mc 400 411 1 — 11 13 1

W 201 00(11) x — 14 16 4

Washington’s Lilly Shaw heads to the plate after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a Frontier Athletic Conference game against visiting McClain Thursday, April 14, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Lilly-Shaw-home-run-vs-McClain-4-14-2022.jpg Washington’s Lilly Shaw heads to the plate after hitting a home run in the sixth inning of a Frontier Athletic Conference game against visiting McClain Thursday, April 14, 2022. Courtesy photo