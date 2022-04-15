Blue Lion tennis wins 3-2 over Chillicothe

The Washington Blue Lion tennis team hosted Chillicothe for a Frontier Athletic Conference match at the courts at Gardner Park Thursday, April 14.
Washington won the match, three courts to two.
At first singles, Garrett DeWees lost to Kaiden Koch, 4-6, 2-6.
At second singles, Blake Bagheri defeated Colin Haim, 6-4, 6-1.
Drew Ferguson won his third singles match over Noah Phillips, 6-1, 6-3.
In doubles, Mason Mullins and Josh Cartwright lost to J.V. Maravilla and Asher Penden, 0-6, 4-6.
At second doubles, Ian Rheinscheld and Jon Rader beat Allison Remley and Kayla Penn, 6-4, 6-1.
In a j-v match, Logan Miller lost to Asher Penden, 0-6.
Washington is scheduled to host Circleville Monday at 4:30 p.m.