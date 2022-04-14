Lady Lion softball beats Chillicothe, 9-3

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity softball team played a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Chillicothe Wednesday, April 13.

Washington finished with 16 hits in a 9-3 victory over the Cavaliers.

The Lady Lions had six players with at least two hits and two with three.

Makenna Knisley went 3 for 4 at the plate with one RBI. Knisley was the winning pitcher, going seven innings with seven hits and three runs (two earned), six strikeouts and three walks.

Tristan Hammock went 3 for 4 with two RBI and one run scored.

Mallori Tucker, Addison Knisley, Haven McGraw and Kassidy Olsson each had two hits for Washington.

McGraw had one RBI and scored three runs; Olsson had three RBI and Knisley scored one run.

Lilly Shaw hit a home run, scored one run and drove in two for the Lady Lions.

Madison Harrod started for Chillicothe and took the loss. She pitched four innings with 11 hits and seven runs (four earned). She walked four and struck out one.

Emma Fromm pitched three innings with five hits and two earned runs. She struck out one and walked two.

Fromm had two hits, including a double and scored two runs.

Julie Lemaster had a double and drove in three runs; Mikayla Spaulding, Harrod, Caroline Corcoran and Danika Ritchie each had one hit for Chillicothe.

Washington trailed after one inning, 2-0.

The Lady Lions scored two in the second and two in the third to go in front, 4-2.

After three complete it was 4-3, Washington.

The Lady Lions did the rest of the scoring with one run in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.

Lady Lions beat McClain, 14-11

On Thursday, April 14, Washington hosted McClain.

Trailing 10-3 in the sixth, Washington exploded for 11 runs and went on to win, 14-11.

Please see a future edition of the Record-Herald for a report on this game.

RHE

W 022 131 0 — 9 16 1

C 201 000 0 — 3 7 2