Blue Lion baseball takes Cavs, 9-3

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team visited Ohio’s first capital to take on the Cavaliers in a Frontier Athletic Conference game Wednesday, April 13.

Washington won the game, 9-3.

Tanner Lemaster was the winning pitcher for Washington. He started and pitched seven innings with three hits and three unearned runs. He walked two and struck out seven.

Trent Wade took the loss on the mound for the Cavaliers. He came on in relief and pitched three innings with four hits, three runs (two earned), three walks and two strikeouts.

Mason Siberell started and pitched 2.1 innings, allowing one hit and three runs (one earned) with five walks and three strikeouts.

Mason Brown pitched the final 1.2 innings for Chillicothe, with no hits, three unearned runs, one walk and one strikeout.

For the Blue Lions, John Wall walked three times and scored five runs.

A.J. Dallmayer had two doubles, scored one run and drove in one.

Titus Lotz had one hit, walked three times and drove in one run; Bryce Yeazel and Evan Lynch each had one hit with Lynch scoring one run; Will Miller walked and scored; Lemaster walked and had one RBI; Tyler Tackage had one RBI and Blayne Hurles walked and drove in one.

Brown hit a double for the Cavs; Evan Werr had one hit, one RBI and scored one run and Aiden Spaulding was 1 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI. Siberell scored one run for Chillicothe.

Chillicothe had six errors and Washington had two.

The Blue Lions scored one in the first and Chillicothe tied the game in the second inning.

Washington scored two in the third and two in the fourth, with Chillicothe putting two on the board in the fifth to set the score at 5-3, Blue Lions.

Washington scored one run in the sixth and three in the seventh.

This win gave the Blue Lions a record of 7-1 overall, 3-0 in the FAC.

Washington hosts Miami Trace Monday at 5 p.m.

The Blue Lions improved to 8-1 with a 3-0 win at Westfall Thursday. Please see a future edition of the Record-Herald for a report on that game.

RHE

W 102 201 3 — 9 5 2

C 010 020 0 — 3 3 6