Panther baseball beats McClain, 5-3

GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace Panthers varsity baseball team played its second FAC game of the season in as many days as they visited Mitchell Park in Greenfield to take on the McClain Tigers Wednesday, April 13.

The Panthers rallied in this game to post a 5-3 victory.

Miami Trace is now 6-0 overall, 2-0 in the conference.

Wes May started and pitched five innings to record the victory for the Panthers. He allowed eight hits and three earned runs with one walk and five strikeouts.

Gaige Stuckey picked up the save with two scoreless innings with two walks and one strikeout.

Haydon Hice started for McClain and went the distance, taking the loss. He allowed 10 hits and four earned runs with two walks and two strikeouts.

The Panthers scored one run in the top of the first, with McClain countering with three in their first turn at bat.

It remained a 3-1 game until the Panthers scored three in the fifth. Miami Trace scored one more in the sixth.

The Panthers played error-free, while McClain had three errors.

Dillon Hyer paced the Panthers at the plate, with three hits, including a double and three runs scored.

Conner Bucher went 3 for 4 with a double, one RBI and one run scored.

May was 2 for 4 with a double, one run and one RBI.

Cole Little was 1 for 4 and drove in one run and Justin Robinson had one hit for the Panthers.

Andrew Potts and Wes Potts had nearly identical lines: each player went 2 for 4, each hit a double and they both scored one run and drove in one for the Tigers.

Kaden Penwell and Jayden Allison each had one hit; Hice had one hit, walked twice and scored one run and Seth Weller had one hit and one RBI for McClain.

“That was a character-building type ballgame,” Miami Trace head coach Rob Smith said. “McClain has a nice baseball team, especially when they have their best pitcher on the mound (Hice).

“Any win in our league is a good win,” Smith said.

Washington is 3-0 in the FAC, with Miami Trace 2-0 and Jackson 1-0; Hillsboro is 1-1, McClain is 1-3, Chillicothe is 0-3.

Note: Miami Trace head coach Rob Smith is now two wins away from 400 for his coaching career, which includes Washington, Fairborn and Madison Plains High Schools.

The Panthers are back in action Monday at Washington High School at 5 p.m.

RHE

MT 100 031 0 — 5 10 0

Mc 300 000 0 — 3 8 3