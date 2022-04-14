Blue Lion track splits with Circleville

The Washington High School track teams hosted a dual meet with the Circleville Tigers Tuesday, April 12.

Circleville won the girls meet scoring 78 points to 49 for Washington.

On the boy’s side, Washington won with 78 points to Circleville’s 50.

For Washington, Kayli Merritt won the 1600-meter run in 6:46.45.

Morgan Cartwright won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.56.

Laurel Marting won the 300-meter hurdles in 55.68.

Cartwright, Arajah Mack, Aaralyne Estep and Jordan McCane won the 4 x 200-meter relay in 2:12.43.

Merritt, Madison Hayes, Maggie Copas and Shelbee Crago combined to win the 4 x 800-meter relay in 12:22.98.

Rocky Jones won the 100-meter dash in 12.05 and also the 200-meter dash in 25.05. Jones won the long jump with a leap of 19’ 7”.

Paris Nelson won the 110-meter hurdles in 18.35. He won the high jump, clearing the bar at 5’ 10”.

Mason Coffman took first place in the 300-meter hurdles in 44.59.

Trevaughn Jackson, Toby Mitchell, Coffman and Jones won the 4 x 100-meter relay in 45.54

Trae Patton, Gabe Perez, Faris Abdulghani and Caden Shiltz placed first in the 4 x 200-meter relay with a time of 1:41.53.

In the 4 x 400-meter relay, Washington took first place in a time of 3:55.34. That relay was comprised of Coffman, Mitchell, Perez and Jaedan Meriweather.

Washington swept the relays by winning the 4 x 800-meter event in 10:11.85. Those relay team members were: Meriweather, Isaiah Wightman, Toby Lovett and Mac Miller.

Charles Souther won the shot put with a throw of 40’ 11 1/2”.

Washington girls results

100-meter dash

Kierstyn Mitchell, 2nd, 13.70; Allie Mongld, 3rd, 13.80; Haley Brenner, 5th, 14.20; Aysha Haney, 6th, 14.30; Laurel Marting, 7th, 14.40; Isabella Racine, 8th, 14.44; Arajah Mack, 9th, 15.18; Kaylin Hughes, 10th, 15.76; Jordan McCane, 11th, 15.98; Kenzie Grossenbacher, 12th, 17.16; Peyton Hilderbrandt, 13th, 17.35

200-meter dash

Isabella Racine, 3rd, 30.25; Kierstyn Mitchell, 4th, 30.26; Allie Mongold, 5th, 30.67; Haley Brenner, 6th, 32.96; Jordan McCane, 35.76

400-meter dash

Allie Mongold, 6th, 1:11.43; Kierstyn Mitchell, 7th, 1:12.98; Madison Hayes, 8th, 1:14.34; Maggie Copas, 9th, 1:16.05

800-meter run

Maggie Copas, 5th, 2:55.03; Shelbee Crago, 6th, 3:37.05

1600-meter run

Kayli Merritt, 1st, 6:46.45; Shelbee Crago, 2nd, 8:57.49

100-meter hurdles

Morgan Cartwright, 1st, 18.56; Kaithlyn Maquilling, 3rd, 22.02

300-meter hurdles

Laurel Marting, 1st, 55.68; Kaithlyn Maquilling, 3rd, 1:04.19

4 x 100-meter relay

2nd, 57.48 (Aaralyne Estep, Arajah Mack, Aysha Haney, Jordan McCane)

4 x 200-meter relay

1st, 2:12.43 (Morgan Cartwright, Arajah Mack, Aaralyne Estep, Jordan McCane)

4 x 400-meter relay

2nd, 5:07.28 (Kayli Merritt, Morgan Cartwright, Haley Brenner, Arajah Mack)

4 x 800-meter relay

1st, 12:22.98 (Kayli Merritt, Madison Hayes, Maggie Copas, Shelbee Crago)

High jump

Laurel Marting, 2nd, 4’ 6”

Pole vault

Kaithlyn Maquilling, 4th, 7’ 6”

Long jump

Laurel Marting, 2nd, 15’ 11”; Aysha Haney, 3rd, 14’ 7”; Aaralyne Estep, 4th, 14’ 3”

Shot put

Jada Ryan, 2nd, 25’ 4”; Megan Sever, 3rd, 25’ 3”; Emilee Wilson, 5th, 20’ 1 1/2”; Kaylin Hughes, 6th, 19’ 4”; Ozlyn Racine, 7th, 19’ 2”; Natosha Rayburn, 8th, 16’ 1 1/2”; Mattelyn Jackson, 9th, 15’ 5”

Discus throw

Kaylin Hughes, 5th, 60’ 1”; Abigail Joseph, 7th, 54’ 7”; Emilee Wilson, 8th, 54’ 3”; Ozlyn Racine, 10th, 51’ 0”; Mattelyn Jackson, 11th, 45’ 9”; Natosha Rayburn, 12th, 39’ 7”

Boys results

100-meter dash

Rocky Jones, 1st, 12.05; Caden Shiltz, 3rd, 13.28; Ian Rogers-Wright, 5th, 13.75; Charlie Eplin, 6th, 14.00

200-meter dash

Rocky Jones, 1st, 25.05; Ryan Elrich, 4th, 28.81

400-meter dash

Ryan Elrich, 2nd, 1:01.69

800-meter run

Braden May, 2nd, 2:28.75; Isaiah Wightman, 3rd, 2:36.75

1600-meter run

Jaedan Meriweather, 4th, 6:26.30

110-meter hurdles

Paris Nelson, 1st, 18.35

300-meter hurdles

Mason Coffman, 1st, 44.59

4 x 100-meter relay

1st 45.54 (Trevaughn Jackson, Toby Mitchell, Mason Coffman, Rocky Jones)

4 x 200-meter relay

1st, 1:41.53 (Trae Patton, Gabe Perez, Faris Abdulghani, Caden Shiltz)

4 x 400-meter relay

1st, 3:55.34 (Mason Coffman, Toby Mitchell, Gabe Perez, Jaedan Meriweather)

4 x 800-meter relay

1st, 10:11.85 (Jaedan Meriweather, Isaiah Wightman, Toby Lovett, Mac Miller)

High jump

Paris Nelson, 1st, 5’ 10”

Pole vault

Jacob Stone, 2nd, 11’ 6”; Faris Abdulghani, 3rd, 9’ 0”

Long jump

Rocky Jones, 1st, 19’ 7”; Trevaughn Jackson, 2nd, 18’ 4 1/2”; Charlie Eplin, 3rd, 16’ 11 1/2”

Shot put

Charles Souther, 1st, 40’ 11 1/2”; Mason Mustain, 2nd, 38’ 8 1/2”; Mac Miller, 3rd, 35’ 10 1/2”; Reece Self, 4th, 33’ 1 1/2”; Cameron Torres-Gonzales, 5th, 31’ 1/2”; Caden Shiltz, 6th, 30’ 11”; Garrett Wahl, 7th, 27’ 7”; Cameron Brown-Wilson, 9th, 23’ 3”; Saul Haynes, 10th, 21’ 1 1/2”; Joey Manns, 11th, 20’ 11 1/2”

Discus throw

Charles Souther, 2nd, 101’ 4”; Cameron Torres-Gonzales, 4th, 94’ 3”; Mac Miller, 5th, 90’ 3”; Reece Self, 6th, 89’ 0”; Mason Mustain, 7th, 77’ 5”; Garrett Wahl, 9th 67’ 0”; Cameron Brown-Wilson, 10th, 66’ 3”; Saul Haynes, 11th, 64’ 10”; Caleb Barton, 12th, 53’ 0”; Joey Manns, 12th, 53’ 0”

Washington’s Mac Miller competes in the discus throw at the dual meet with Circleville Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Washington High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Mac-Miller-discus-4-12-2022.jpg Washington’s Mac Miller competes in the discus throw at the dual meet with Circleville Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Washington’s Emilee Wilson in the shot put at the dual meet with the Circleville Tigers Tuesday, April 12, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Emilee-Wilson-shot-4-12-2022.jpg Washington’s Emilee Wilson in the shot put at the dual meet with the Circleville Tigers Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Kaithlyn Maquilling approaches the bar in the pole vault for Washington on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Kaithlyn-Maquilling-vs-Cville-4-12-2022.jpg Kaithlyn Maquilling approaches the bar in the pole vault for Washington on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington’s Charlie Eplin leaps through the air in the long jump Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in a dual meet against Circleville held at Washington High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Charlie-Epin-long-jump-4-12-2022.jpg Washington’s Charlie Eplin leaps through the air in the long jump Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in a dual meet against Circleville held at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos