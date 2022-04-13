Blue Lion softball falls to Hillsboro

The Washington Lady Blue Lion varsity softball team hosted Hillsboro for a Frontier Athletic Conference Tuesday, April 12.

In another newsworthy note, the sun shone for a good part of the afternoon.

Hillsboro won the game, 13-6.

It was a tough game, defensively for Washington, as the Lady Lions had six errors that helped Hillsboro score five unearned runs.

Makenna Knisley started and suffered the loss for Washington. She pitched six innings with 10 hits and 10 runs (eight earned) with five strikeouts and five walks.

Kayla Roberts was the winning pitcher for Hillsboro, going seven innings with four hits and six earned runs. She struck out 11 and walked five.

Madison Haithcock pitched one inning for Washington, with two hits and three unearned runs.

Hillsboro scored one run in the second and three in the third.

Washington responded with three runs in the bottom of the third.

Hillsboro countered with two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth, three in the sixth and three in the seventh.

Washington rallied for three runs in the seventh.

At the plate for Washington, Makenna Knisley hit a home run and drove in three runs.

Meredith Pabst had two hits and scored one run and Addison Knisley had one hit and drove in two runs.

For Hillsboro, Camryn Spruell went 3 for 5 with a home run, two RBI and three runs scored.

Kinsey Gilliland was 3 for 4 with a home run, four runs scored and two RBI.

Kaley Jo Myers went 3 for 5 with one RBI.

Roberts had a double, driving in one run and scoring two.

Washington is scheduled to host Miami Trace Monday at 5 p.m.

RHE

H 013 213 3 — 13 12 0

W 003 000 3 — 6 4 6

Washington’s Meredith Pabst stands at third base as Hillsboro’s Halle Reveal guards the line during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Washington High School Tuesday, April 12, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Meredith-Pabst-vs-Hillsboro-4-12-2022.jpg Washington’s Meredith Pabst stands at third base as Hillsboro’s Halle Reveal guards the line during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Washington High School Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald