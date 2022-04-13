Blue Lion tennis defeats Circleville, 4-1

The Washington Blue Lion tennis team visited Circleville for a make-up match Tuesday, April 12.

This match was originally scheduled to be the season opener on March 28.

Washington won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Garrett DeWees beat Ella Jenkins, 6-3, 6-1.

At second singles, Blake Bagheri lost to Grant Pinkerton, 2-6, 6-3, 5-7.

At third singles, Drew Ferguson defeated Justin Darnell, 6-2, 6-2.

At first doubles, Mason Mullins and Josh Cartwright beat Madison Jarrell and Carlos Vazquez, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.

At second doubles, it was Ian Rheinscheld and Jon Rader winning over Presley Cohan and Sabrena Funk, 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

Washington is scheduled to host Chillicothe Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Gardner Park.