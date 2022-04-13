Blue Lions rally past Indians, 8-7

The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team rallied to post an 8-7 win over visiting Hillsboro Tuesday, April 12.

Washington trailed 3-1 after three innings and tied the game in the bottom of the fourth.

The Blue Lions scored one run in the fifth to go in front, only to see Hillsboro score four in the top of the sixth to take a 7-4 lead.

Washington scored four runs in the sixth and withstood a challenge from Hillsboro in the top of the seventh, as they put two runners on base before the Blue Lions closed out the win.

Washington improved to 6-1 overall, 2-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference with the win.

A.J. Dallmayer got the win in relief for Washington. He pitched three innings with four hits and four earned runs with three walks and five strikeouts.

Titus Lotz started on the mound for the Blue Lions and pitched four innings, allowing four hits and three earned runs with one walk and five strikeouts.

Corbin Willey took the loss for the Indians. He pitched 1.1 innings with three hits and four earned runs. He walked five and struck out one.

Brayden Cochran started for Hillsboro and pitched four innings. He allowed four earned runs on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Quintin Captain pitched two-thirds of an inning, with one strikeout.

For the Blue Lions, Dallmayer went 2 for 4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI.

John Wall hit a double, scored one run and drove in one.

Lotz hit a home run, walked three times and scored three runs.

Tanner Lemaster hit a double, walked twice and scored one run.

Tyler Tackage drove in three runs and Will Miller hit a double and scored one run.

Cochran had two hits for Hillsboro; Spencer Wyckoff had two hits, including a double, and drove in two; Korbin Adams hit a double and drove in three runs; Bryce Parsons had one hit, scored twice and drove in two and Ethan Grooms had one hit and one RBI.

Hillsboro had runners at second and third with two outs in the top of the seventh, but a ground out ended the game.

Lotz hit a home run in the bottom of the first.

“I think the turning point in the game was Tyler Tackage, playing in just his second game back from an injury,” Washington head coach Mark Schwartz said. “He had a great at-bat. He had two strikes on him and I think he fouled off seven or eight pitches in a row.

“He kept battling and ended up getting a two-RBI single to right field,” Schwartz said. “That tied the game at that point. That was huge there.”

Dallmayer hit a solo home run in the fifth to give the Blue Lions a 4-3 lead.

After Hillsboro broke back into the lead in the sixth, Washington responded in its half of the inning.

“John Wall hit a ball into the outfield and hustled out of the box to get a double out of it,” Schwartz said. “Will Miller started the inning with a double.

“A.J. knocked in a run in that inning,” Schwartz said. “It was a very exciting inning.”

The Blue Lions were scheduled to play at Chillicothe Wednesday and at home against Westfall Thursday at 5 p.m.

RHE

H 030 004 0 — 7 8 0

W 100 214 x — 8 7 1

Washington’s Tyler Tackage batting during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Hillsboro Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Tackage had a hit and three RBI in Washington’s 8-7 win. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Tyler-Tackage-bb-vs-Hillsboro-4-12-2022.jpg Washington’s Tyler Tackage batting during a Frontier Athletic Conference game against Hillsboro Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Tackage had a hit and three RBI in Washington’s 8-7 win. Courtesy photo