MT track teams 6th at Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE — The Miami Trace Panthers track teams competed in the Waynesville Spartan High School Invitational Friday, April 8.

Miami Trace placed sixth in the boys meet and also sixth in the girls meet.

Waynesville was second in both and Mason was third in both meets.

In the girls’ meet for Miami Trace, Libby Aleshire won the discus throw with a distance of 101’ 9”. Lilly Workman was second in the discus throw at 96’ 6”.

Jana Griffith won the long jump with a leap of 14’ 9”.

Alyssa Butler was fourth at 13’ 8”.

The 4 x 100-meter relay team of Griffith, Kaelin Pfeifer, Alexis Gardner and Butler placed fourth with a time of 55.34.

Pfeifer was fourth in the 200-meter dash in 28.86.

For the Panther boys, Jadon Rowe was third in the 100-meter dash in 12.11.

Will Dawes placed third in the high jump at 5’3”.

In the 4 x 200-meter relay, Taevin Brown, Landen Cope, Aaron Little, Preston Reed placed fourth in 1:42.40.

Brown, Little, Reed and Rowe placed fourth in the 4 x 100-meter relay with a time of 47.90.

Rowe was fourth in the 200-meter dash in 24.55.

Cole Campbell placed fourth in the discus throw at 111’ 11”.

“I was very proud of the way our kids handled the weather Friday night at Waynesville,” Miami Trace head coach Brent Noes said. “It rained on us twice. The wind was blowing and the temperatures dropped as the evening went on. But our kids continued to battle.

“This is one of the best finishes we have had at Waynesville by both our boys and girls teams,” Noes said. “It is a very competitive meet and gives us a good idea of where we are at early in the season. I am really proud of our mental toughness as a team right now!”

Miami Trace girls results

4 x 800-meter relay

11th, 12:16.59 (Mallory Conklin, Hannah Binegar, Carley Payton, Amberly Szczerbiak)

100-meter hurdles

Courtney Arnold, 12th, 20.79

100-meter dash

Kaelin Pfeifer, 6th, 14.29; Jana Griffith, 8th, 14.51

4 x 200-meter relay

8th, 2:02.24 (Sydney Martin, Mary Pfeifer, Alexis Gardner, Alyssa Butler)

1600-meter run

Meghan Cory, 12th, 6:34.42; Amberly Szczerbiak, 18th, 7:16.99

4 x 100-meter relay

4th, 55.34 (Jana Griffith, Kaelin Pfeifer, Alexis Gardner, Alyssa Butler)

400-meter dash

Gracie Shull, 16th, 1:12.97; Natalie Brown, 21st, 1:20.41

800-meter run

Mallory Conklin, 8th, 2:45.05; Amberly Szczerbiak, 18th, 3:18.95

200-meter dash

Kaelin Pfeifer, 4th, 28.86; Alexis Gardner, 13th, 32.37

3200-meter run

no runner

4 x 400-meter relay

6th, 5:15.12 (Mary Pfeifer, Carley Payton, Hannah Binegar, Gracie Shull)

Discus throw

Libby Aleshire, 1st, 101’ 9”; Lilly Workman, 2nd, 96’ 6”

Long jump

Jana Griffith, 1st, 14’ 9”; Alyssa Butler, 4th, 13’ 8”

High jump

Sydney Martin, 10th, 4’ 3”; Alexis Gardner, 10th, 4’ 3”

Shot put

Libby Aleshire, 5th, 28’ 6”

___

Miami Trace boys results

4 x 800-meter relay

8th, 9:48.28 (Max Trimble, Connor Hostetler, Justin Everhart, Eli Fliehman)

110-meter hurdles

Ryan Smith, 17th, 20.10; Christian Rossiter, 19th, 21.05

100-meter dash

Jadon Rowe, 3rd, 12.11; Jake Manbevers, 13th, 12.88

4 x 200-meter relay

4th, 1:42.40 (Taevin Brown, Landen Cop, Aaron Little, Preston Reed)

1600-meter run

Eli Fliehman, 16th, 5:27.62; Aiden Johnson, 18th, 5:36.00

4 x 100-meter relay

4th, 47.90 (Taevin Brown, Aaron Little, Preston Reed, Jadon Rowe)

400-meter dash

Justin Manning, 21st, 1:05.71

800-meter run

Connor Hostetler, 16th, 2:33.73; Aiden Johnson, 17th, 2:36.33

200-meter dash

Jadon Rowe, 4th, 24.55; Landen Cope, 9th, 25.88

3200-meter run

Max Trimble, 12th, 12:08.56; Justin Everhart, 17th, 12:36.93

4 x 400-meter relay

dq

Discus throw

Cole Campbell, 4th, 111’ 11”; Dylan Alltop, 7th, 98’ 0”

Long jump

Shay Salyers, 11th, 16’ 11”; Aaron Little, 16th, 15’ 10”

High jump

Will Dawes, 3rd, 5’ 3”; Shay Salyers, 6th, 5’ 3”

Shot put

Bryce Bennett, 8th, 38’ 4”; Cole Campbell, 10th, 35’ 9”