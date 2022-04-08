Blue Lions beat Unioto, 3-2

The Washington Blue Lion tennis team hosted the team from Unioto High School for a non-conference match on a chilly, windy Thursday, April 7 at the courts at Gardner Park.

Washington won the match, three courts to two.

At first singles, Blake Bagheri lost to Lucas Haines, 2-6, 2-6.

At second singles, Drew Ferguson defeated J.C. Stark, 6-1, 6-1.

Aiden Daugherty lost to Mason Thornsbury at third singles, 1-6, 1-6.

At first doubles, Mason Mullins and Josh Cartwright beat Mitchell Barnes and Charlie Lewis, 6-0, 2-6, 6-4.

At second doubles, Ian Rheinscheld and Jon Rader defeated Griffin Sams and Ben Thomas, 6-0, 6-1.

The next scheduled match for the Blue Lion tennis team is Thursday, April 14 at 4:30 p.m. at Gardner Park against Chillicothe.

Washington’s Blake Bagheri stretches for the return during a first singles match against Unioto at Gardner Park Thursday, April 7, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_BLT-Blake-Bagheri-4-7-2022.jpg Washington’s Blake Bagheri stretches for the return during a first singles match against Unioto at Gardner Park Thursday, April 7, 2022. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald