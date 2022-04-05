Panther tennis tops Circleville, 4-1

The Miami Trace Panthers tennis team played a non-conference match at Circleville Monday, April 4.

Miami Trace won the match, four courts to one.

At first singles, Jacob Cline fell to Grant Pinkerton, 5-7, 4-6.

At second singles, Carter Bainter rallied to beat Justin Darnell, 4-6, 6-3, 10-1 (super tiebreak).

At third singles, Jacob Pettit-Dinardo beat Madison Jarrell, 6-3, 6-4.

At first doubles, Jonah Goddard and Kaden Howard defeated Carlos Vazquez and Carl Hinton, 6-1, 6-3.

At second doubles, Robbie Bennett and Tucker Walter beat Sabrina Funk and Chloe Beatty, 6-4, 6-1.

In a j-v singles match, Miami Trace’s Connor Collins lost, 7-9.

In a j-v doubles match, the Panthers’ Aiden Pence and Brogan

JV doubles Aiden Pence/Broghan Cooper lost, 0-8.

Miami Trace lost its season-opener at Chillicothe, 1-4 on March 31.

“(It’s) good to bounce back with a win,” Miami Trace head coach Greg Leach said. “Hopefully (we can) build on that.”

Miami Trace was rained out against Hillsboro Tuesday, April 5.

The Panthers are scheduled to play at Jackson Thursday at 4:30 p.m.