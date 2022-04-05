BLT beats Hillsboro, 3-2

The Washington Blue Lion tennis team hosted Frontier Athletic Conference rivals Hillsboro for a match at the courts at Gardner Park Monday, April 4.

Washington won the match, three courts to two.

At first singles, Garrett DeWees beat Jacob Smith, 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

At second singles, Blake Bagheri defeated Charlie Schneider, 6-0, 6-0.

At third singles, it was Drew Ferguson beating Ryan Fender, 6-3, 6-1.

At first doubles, Mason Mullins and Josh Carwright lost to Landen Weber and Dillan Rigsby, 5-7, 6-3, 0-6.

At second doubles, Ian Rheinscheld and Jon Rader lost to Madisyn Hollen and George Kuntz, 6-7 (5-7), 3-6.

In one reserve match, Washington’s Aiden Daugherty and Mia Moats beat Ben Florea and Tatum Owen, 8-5.

Washington is scheduled to host Unioto Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Washington's Garrett DeWees makes the return during a first singles match against Hillsboro Monday, April 4, 2022 at Gardner Park. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald