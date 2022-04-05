Panthers win dual meet with Blue Lions

Washington High School hosted a combined middle school and high school track meet with the Miami Trace Panthers Wednesday, March 30.

For this somewhat rare combined event, a very large crowd came out on a windy, 70-degree plus afternoon that stretched into the evening.

Miami Trace won the high school boys event with 86 team points to 47 for Washington.

Miami Trace won the high school girls event, scoring 76 points to 57 for Washington.

Washington won the middle school girls meet with 95 points to 69 for Miami Trace.

Miami Trace won the middle school boys meet with 86 team points to 77 for Washington.

The following are the results for the high school meet.

Miami Trace won 10 events in the high school girls meet and Washington won seven.

Miami Trace won 10 events in the high school boys meet and Washington won seven.

Miami Trace set a new track record in the 4 x 100-meter relay in 47.08. That relay was composed of Taevin Brown, Aaron Little, Preston Reed and Jadon Rowe.

Washington’s Trevaughn Jackson, Toby Mitchell, Isaac Hood and Rocky Jones also eclipsed the old mark with a time of 47.14.

Miami Trace’s Brown, Little, Brice Perkins and Reed set a new mark in the 4 x 200-meter relay, 1:41.70. The previous record was 1:46.97 set by Cedarville in 2002.

Washington’s Trae Patton, Gabe Perez, Hood and Charlie Eplin also beat the previous record, placing second in 1:46.69.

Girls high school results

4 x 800-meter relay

Miami Trace, 1st, 13:05.95 (Mallory Conklin, Zoey Blanton, Hannah Binegar, Amerly Szczerbiak)

100-meter hurdles

Laurel Marting, W, 1st, 19.64; Morgan Cartwright, W, 2nd, 20.51; Kaithlyn Maquilng, W, 3rd, 23.15

100-meter dash

Kaelin Pfeifer, MT, 1st, 14.23; Kierstyn Mitchell, W, 2nd, 14.64; Alyssa Butler, MT, 3rd, 14.95; Arajah Mack, W, 4th, 15.33; Jordan McCane, W, 5th, 15.76; Kaylin Hughes, W, 6th, 16.08; Carley Payton, MT, 7th, 16.16; Meghan Brandt, Mt, 8th, 16.38; Braelynn Wallace, MT, 9th, 16.85; Hannah Houck, MT, 10th, 16.89

1600-meter run

Madison Hayes, W, 1st, 5:55.20; Maggie Copas, W, 2nd, 6:21.24; Zoey Blanton, MT, 3rd, 8:23.02

4 x 100-meter relay

Washington ‘A’, 1st, 56.20 (Haley Brenner, Allie Mongold, Aaralyne Estep, Kierstyn Mitchell); Miami Trace ‘A’, 2nd, 56.61 (Jana Griffith, Carley Payton, Kaelin Pfeifer, Alyssa Butler); Miami Trace ‘C’, 3rd, 1:04.54 (Libby Aleshire, Lilly Workman, Emily Turner, Sureya Lopez)

400-meter dash

Kayli Merritt, W, 1st, 1:14.88; Kaithlyn Maquiling, W, 2nd, 1:24.38; Kayla Wilson, MT, 3rd, 1:32.86

4 x 200-meter relay

Miami Trace ‘A’, 1st, 2:02.14 (Sydney Martin, Courtney Arnold, Natalee Brown, Alexis Gardner); Washington ‘A’, 2nd, 2:07.25 (Kierstyn Mitchell, Allie Mongold, Haley Brenner, Natalie Woods)

300-meter hurdles

Jana Griffith, MT, 1st, 48.33; Laurel Marting, W, 2nd, 59.59; Morgan Cartwright, W, 3rd, 58.15

800-meter run

Mallory Conklin, MT, 1st, 2:54.02; Amberly Szczerbiak, MT, 2nd, 3:16.68; Shelbee Crago, W, 3rd, 3:47.42

200-meter dash

Kaelin Pfeifer, MT, 1st, 28.81; Alexis Gardner, MT, 2nd, 31.15; Sydney Martin, MT, 3rd, 31.86; Arajah Mack, W, 4th, 32.22; Meghan Brandt, MT, 5th, 33.24; Jordan McCane, W, 6th, 35.09; Hannah Houck, MT, 7th, 35.23; Kenzie Grossenbacher, W, 8th, 37.48; Peyton Hilderbrandt, W, 9th, 37.60

3200-meter run

Madison Hayes, W, 1st, 13:28.61

4 x 400-meter relay

Washington ‘A’, 1st, 4:53.74 (Kayli Merritt, Allie Mongold, Maggi Wall, Kierstyn Mitchell); Miami Trace ‘A’, 2nd, 5:01.66 (Mary Pfeifer, Carley Payton, Courtney Arnold, Gracie Shull)

High jump

Sydney Martin, MT, 1st, 4’ 6”; Alexis Gardner, MT, 2nd, 4’ 6”; Laurel Marting, W, 3rd, 4’ 2”

Long jump

Jana Griffith, MT, 1st, 15’ 10”; Laurel Marting, W, 2nd, 15’ 1”; Alyssa Butler, MT 3rd, 14’ 9 1/2”; Aaralyne Estep, W, 4th, 14’ 0”; Natalee Brown, MT, 5th, 13’ 11”; Jordan McCane, W, 6th, 12’ 5”; Sureya Lopez, MT, 7th, 10’ 10”

Discus throw

Libby Aleshire, MT, 1st, 101’ 0”; Lilly Workman, MT, 2nd, 91’ 10”; Emily Turner, MT, 3rd, 75’ 0”; Hannah Cummings, MT, 4th, 64’ 2”; Sureya Lopez, MT, 5th, 63’ 2”; Abigail Joseph, W, 6th, 62’ 0”; Jenna Goddard, MT, 7th, 61’ 2”; Kaylin Hughes, W, 8th, 49’ 6”; Jordanna Cockerill, MT, 9th, 48’ 10”; Mattelyn Jackson, W, 10th, 43’ 6”

Shot put

Libby Aleshire, MT, 1st, 29’ 5”; Lilly Workman, MT, 2nd, 28’ 0”; Emily Turner, MT, 3rd, 27’ 1”; Megan Sever, W, 4th, 23’ 7”; Mackenzie Long, MT, 5th, 23’ 1”; Hannah Cummings, MT, 6th, 23’ 0”; Emilee Wilson, W, 8th, 21’ 11 1/2”; Abigail Joseph, W, 9th, 21’ 3”; Kaylin Hughes, W, 10th, 19’ 6”

Pole vault

Kaithlyn Maquiling, W, 1st, 7’ 0”; Miranda Cory, MT, 2nd, 6’ 0”; Gracie Shull, Mt, 3rd, 6’ 0”; Natalee Brown, MT, 4th, 6’ 0”

Boys high school results

4 x 800-meter relay

Miami Trace ‘A’, 1st, 10:33.07 (Justin Everhart, Eli Fliehman, Connor Hostetler, Max Trimble); Washington ‘A’, 2nd, 11:14.49 (Jaedan Meriweather, Isaiah Wightman, Toby Lovett, Mac Miller)

110-meter hurdles

Paris Nelson, W, 1st, 22.33

100-meter dash

Rocky Jones, W, 1st, 12.45; Jake Manbevers, MT, 2nd, 12.89; Landen Cope, MT, 3rd, 13.24; Caden Shiltz, W, 4th, 13.51; Trae Patton, W, 5th, 13.52; Isaac Hood, W, 6th, 13.53; Konner Orso, MT, 7th, 13.79; Asher LeBeau, MT, 8th, 13.80; Ian Rogers-Wright, W, 9th, 13.94; Bryson Wallance, MT, 10th, 14.14

1600-meter run

Eli Fliehman, MT, 1st, 5:37.87; Justin Everhart, MT, 2nd, 5:51.46; Isaiah Wightman, W, 3rtd, 6:03.92; Josh Lewis, MT, 4th, 7:53.84

4 x 100-meter relay

Miami Trace ‘A’, 1st, 47.08 (Taevin Brown, Aaron Little, Preston Reed, Jadon Rowe); Washington ‘A’, 2nd, 47.14 (Trevaughn Jackson, Toby Mitchell, Isaac Hood, Rocky Jones); Washington ‘B’, 3rd, 49.92 (Gabe Perez, Ian Rogers-Wright, Charlie Eplin, Trae Patton); Miami Trace ‘B’, 4th, 54.84 (Malachi Jones, Evan Mollett, Terrell Statham, Ethan Smith); Miami Trace ‘C’, 5th, 1:00.84 (Dylan Alltop, Bryce Bennett, Mychal Rose, Cole Campbell); Washington ‘C’, 6th, 1:23.59 (Mac Miller, Reece Self, Ryan Elrich, Charles Souther)

400-meter dash

Shay Salyers, MT, 1st, 58.43; Toby Mitchell, W, 2nd, 59.31; Todd Ford, MT, 3rd, 1:00.19; Jayden Jones, MT, 4th, 1:13.01; Ray Finley, MT, 5th, 1:21.42

4 x 200-meter relay

Miami Trace ‘A’, 1st, 1:41.70 (Taevin Brown, Aaron Little, Brice Perkins, Preston Reed); Washington ‘A’, 2nd, 1:46.69 (Trae Patton, Gabe Perez, Isaac Hood, Charlie Eplin); Miami Trace ‘C’, 3rd, 1:49.75 (Jake Combs, Angelo Friel, Jayden Jones, Christian Rossiter); Miami Trace ‘B’, 4th, 1:51.24 (Will Dawes, Evan Mollett, Ethan Smith, Terrell Statham)

300-meter hurdles

Mason Coffman, W, 1st, 45.72; Ryan Smith, MT, 2nd, 48.57; Christian Rossiter, MT, 3rd, 52.53

800-meter run

Connor Hostetler, MT, 1st, 2:37.35; Dylan Farley, MT, 2nd, 2:43.71; Jaedan Meriweather, W, 3rd, 2:44.25; Josh Lewis, MT, 4th, 3:00.09

200-meter dash

Jadon Rowe, MT, 1st, 24.96; Gabe Perez, W, 2nd, 25.71; Landen Cope, MT, 3rd, 26.37; Asher LeBeau, MT, 4th, 26.48; Ryan Elrich, W, 5th, 28.00; Isaac Hood, W, 6th, 28.17; Bryson Wallace, MT, 7th, 28.47; Justin Manning, MT, 8th, 29.17; Jake Combs, MT, 9th, 30.32; Garrett Guess, MT, 10th, 33.58

3200-meter run

Max Trimble, MT, 1st, 12:34.00; Aiden Johnson, MT, 2nd, 12:58.81; Toby Lovett, W, 3rd, 17.26.81

4 x 400-meter relay

Washington ‘A’, 1st, 4:15.05 (Mason Coffman, Toby Mitchell, Isaiah Wightman, Jaedan Meriweather); Miami Trace ‘A’, 1ns, 4:21.12 (Matthew Honicker, Malachi Jones, Jake Manbevers, Justin Manning)

High jump

Paris Nelson, W, 1st, 5’ 6”; Eli Fliehman, MT, 2nd, 5’ 4”; Shay Salyers, MT, 3rd, 5’ 0”; Garrett Guess, MT, 4th, 5’ 0”

Long jump

Rocky Jones, W, 1st, 21’ 1”; Shay Salyers, MT, 2nd, 18’ 10”; Jake Manbevers, MT, 3rd, 18’ 5”; Aaron Little, MT, 4th, 18’ 4”; Isaac Hood, W, 5th, 18’ 1”; Brice Perkins, MT, 6th, 17’ 10”; Trevaughn Jackson, W, 7th, 17’ 7 1/2”; Will Dawes, MT, 8th, 16’ 7”; Bryson Wallace, MT, 9th, 16’ 2”; Konner Orso, MT, 10th, 15’ 4”

Discus throw

Cole Campbell, MT, 1st, 113’ 6”; Charles Souther, W, 2nd, 104’ 10”; Dylan Alltop, MT, 3rd, 101’ 8”; Reece Self, W, 4th, 88’ 6”; Mac Miller, W, 5th, 84’ 6”; Bryce Bennett, MT, 6th, 84’ 4”; Weston Pettit, MT, 7th, 79’ 7”; Mychal Rose, MT, 8th, 79’ 5”; Cameron Brown-Wilson, W, 9th, 68’ 8”; Garrett Wahl, W, 10th, 62’ 3”

Shot put

Bryce Bennett, MT, 1st, 38’ 0”; Cole Campbell, MT, 2nd, 37’ 4”; Dylan Alltop, MT, 3rd, 37’ 2”; Mac Miller, W, 4th, 34’ 0”; Caden Shiltz, W, 5th, 32’ 10”; Mychal Rose, MT, 6th, 27’ 11”; Caleb Bennett, MT, 7th, 27’ 5”; Weston Pettit, MT, 8th, 27’ 3”; Garrett Wahl, W, 9th, 27’ 1”; Travis Workman, MT, 10th, 24’ 0”

Pole vault

Jacob Stone, W, 1st, 11’ 0”; Riston LeBeau, MT, 2nd, 10’ 6”; Brice Perkins, MT, 2nd, 10’ 6”; Aiden Johnson, MT, 2nd, 10’ 6”; Faris Abdulghani, W, 5th, 9’ 6”; Todd Ford, MT, 6th, 9’ 0”Angelo Friel, MT, 7th, 7’ 0”; Nehemiah Lehr, MT, 8th, 4’ 8”

Washington’s Rocky Jones, at right, leads this heat of the 100-meter dash at the Washington vs Miami Trace dual track meet held Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Washington High School. (l-r); Isaac Hood, Washington; Jake Manbevers, Konner Orso, Miami Trace; Jones and Landen Cope, Miami Trace. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Rocky-Jones-100-meters-3-30-2022-1.jpg Washington’s Rocky Jones, at right, leads this heat of the 100-meter dash at the Washington vs Miami Trace dual track meet held Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Washington High School. (l-r); Isaac Hood, Washington; Jake Manbevers, Konner Orso, Miami Trace; Jones and Landen Cope, Miami Trace. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Competing in the 100-meter dash at the dual meet with Miami Trace at Washington High School on Wednesday, March 30 (l-r); Kierstyn Mitchell and Arajah Mack, Washington and Carley Payton, Miami Trace. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Girls-100-meters-March-30-2022-1.jpg Competing in the 100-meter dash at the dual meet with Miami Trace at Washington High School on Wednesday, March 30 (l-r); Kierstyn Mitchell and Arajah Mack, Washington and Carley Payton, Miami Trace. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald