Panthers win dual meet with Blue Lions

Washington High School hosted a combined middle school and high school track meet with the Miami Trace Panthers Wednesday, March 30.
For this somewhat rare combined event, a very large crowd came out on a windy, 70-degree plus afternoon that stretched into the evening.
Miami Trace won the high school boys event with 86 team points to 47 for Washington.
Miami Trace won the high school girls event, scoring 76 points to 57 for Washington.
Washington won the middle school girls meet with 95 points to 69 for Miami Trace.
Miami Trace won the middle school boys meet with 86 team points to 77 for Washington.
The following are the results for the high school meet.
Miami Trace won 10 events in the high school girls meet and Washington won seven.
Miami Trace won 10 events in the high school boys meet and Washington won seven.
Miami Trace set a new track record in the 4 x 100-meter relay in 47.08. That relay was composed of Taevin Brown, Aaron Little, Preston Reed and Jadon Rowe.
Washington’s Trevaughn Jackson, Toby Mitchell, Isaac Hood and Rocky Jones also eclipsed the old mark with a time of 47.14.
Miami Trace’s Brown, Little, Brice Perkins and Reed set a new mark in the 4 x 200-meter relay, 1:41.70. The previous record was 1:46.97 set by Cedarville in 2002.
Washington’s Trae Patton, Gabe Perez, Hood and Charlie Eplin also beat the previous record, placing second in 1:46.69.
Girls high school results
4 x 800-meter relay
Miami Trace, 1st, 13:05.95 (Mallory Conklin, Zoey Blanton, Hannah Binegar, Amerly Szczerbiak)
100-meter hurdles
Laurel Marting, W, 1st, 19.64; Morgan Cartwright, W, 2nd, 20.51; Kaithlyn Maquilng, W, 3rd, 23.15
100-meter dash
Kaelin Pfeifer, MT, 1st, 14.23; Kierstyn Mitchell, W, 2nd, 14.64; Alyssa Butler, MT, 3rd, 14.95; Arajah Mack, W, 4th, 15.33; Jordan McCane, W, 5th, 15.76; Kaylin Hughes, W, 6th, 16.08; Carley Payton, MT, 7th, 16.16; Meghan Brandt, Mt, 8th, 16.38; Braelynn Wallace, MT, 9th, 16.85; Hannah Houck, MT, 10th, 16.89
1600-meter run
Madison Hayes, W, 1st, 5:55.20; Maggie Copas, W, 2nd, 6:21.24; Zoey Blanton, MT, 3rd, 8:23.02
4 x 100-meter relay
Washington ‘A’, 1st, 56.20 (Haley Brenner, Allie Mongold, Aaralyne Estep, Kierstyn Mitchell); Miami Trace ‘A’, 2nd, 56.61 (Jana Griffith, Carley Payton, Kaelin Pfeifer, Alyssa Butler); Miami Trace ‘C’, 3rd, 1:04.54 (Libby Aleshire, Lilly Workman, Emily Turner, Sureya Lopez)
400-meter dash
Kayli Merritt, W, 1st, 1:14.88; Kaithlyn Maquiling, W, 2nd, 1:24.38; Kayla Wilson, MT, 3rd, 1:32.86
4 x 200-meter relay
Miami Trace ‘A’, 1st, 2:02.14 (Sydney Martin, Courtney Arnold, Natalee Brown, Alexis Gardner); Washington ‘A’, 2nd, 2:07.25 (Kierstyn Mitchell, Allie Mongold, Haley Brenner, Natalie Woods)
300-meter hurdles
Jana Griffith, MT, 1st, 48.33; Laurel Marting, W, 2nd, 59.59; Morgan Cartwright, W, 3rd, 58.15
800-meter run
Mallory Conklin, MT, 1st, 2:54.02; Amberly Szczerbiak, MT, 2nd, 3:16.68; Shelbee Crago, W, 3rd, 3:47.42
200-meter dash
Kaelin Pfeifer, MT, 1st, 28.81; Alexis Gardner, MT, 2nd, 31.15; Sydney Martin, MT, 3rd, 31.86; Arajah Mack, W, 4th, 32.22; Meghan Brandt, MT, 5th, 33.24; Jordan McCane, W, 6th, 35.09; Hannah Houck, MT, 7th, 35.23; Kenzie Grossenbacher, W, 8th, 37.48; Peyton Hilderbrandt, W, 9th, 37.60
3200-meter run
Madison Hayes, W, 1st, 13:28.61
4 x 400-meter relay
Washington ‘A’, 1st, 4:53.74 (Kayli Merritt, Allie Mongold, Maggi Wall, Kierstyn Mitchell); Miami Trace ‘A’, 2nd, 5:01.66 (Mary Pfeifer, Carley Payton, Courtney Arnold, Gracie Shull)
High jump
Sydney Martin, MT, 1st, 4’ 6”; Alexis Gardner, MT, 2nd, 4’ 6”; Laurel Marting, W, 3rd, 4’ 2”
Long jump
Jana Griffith, MT, 1st, 15’ 10”; Laurel Marting, W, 2nd, 15’ 1”; Alyssa Butler, MT 3rd, 14’ 9 1/2”; Aaralyne Estep, W, 4th, 14’ 0”; Natalee Brown, MT, 5th, 13’ 11”; Jordan McCane, W, 6th, 12’ 5”; Sureya Lopez, MT, 7th, 10’ 10”
Discus throw
Libby Aleshire, MT, 1st, 101’ 0”; Lilly Workman, MT, 2nd, 91’ 10”; Emily Turner, MT, 3rd, 75’ 0”; Hannah Cummings, MT, 4th, 64’ 2”; Sureya Lopez, MT, 5th, 63’ 2”; Abigail Joseph, W, 6th, 62’ 0”; Jenna Goddard, MT, 7th, 61’ 2”; Kaylin Hughes, W, 8th, 49’ 6”; Jordanna Cockerill, MT, 9th, 48’ 10”; Mattelyn Jackson, W, 10th, 43’ 6”
Shot put
Libby Aleshire, MT, 1st, 29’ 5”; Lilly Workman, MT, 2nd, 28’ 0”; Emily Turner, MT, 3rd, 27’ 1”; Megan Sever, W, 4th, 23’ 7”; Mackenzie Long, MT, 5th, 23’ 1”; Hannah Cummings, MT, 6th, 23’ 0”; Emilee Wilson, W, 8th, 21’ 11 1/2”; Abigail Joseph, W, 9th, 21’ 3”; Kaylin Hughes, W, 10th, 19’ 6”
Pole vault
Kaithlyn Maquiling, W, 1st, 7’ 0”; Miranda Cory, MT, 2nd, 6’ 0”; Gracie Shull, Mt, 3rd, 6’ 0”; Natalee Brown, MT, 4th, 6’ 0”
Boys high school results
4 x 800-meter relay
Miami Trace ‘A’, 1st, 10:33.07 (Justin Everhart, Eli Fliehman, Connor Hostetler, Max Trimble); Washington ‘A’, 2nd, 11:14.49 (Jaedan Meriweather, Isaiah Wightman, Toby Lovett, Mac Miller)
110-meter hurdles
Paris Nelson, W, 1st, 22.33
100-meter dash
Rocky Jones, W, 1st, 12.45; Jake Manbevers, MT, 2nd, 12.89; Landen Cope, MT, 3rd, 13.24; Caden Shiltz, W, 4th, 13.51; Trae Patton, W, 5th, 13.52; Isaac Hood, W, 6th, 13.53; Konner Orso, MT, 7th, 13.79; Asher LeBeau, MT, 8th, 13.80; Ian Rogers-Wright, W, 9th, 13.94; Bryson Wallance, MT, 10th, 14.14
1600-meter run
Eli Fliehman, MT, 1st, 5:37.87; Justin Everhart, MT, 2nd, 5:51.46; Isaiah Wightman, W, 3rtd, 6:03.92; Josh Lewis, MT, 4th, 7:53.84
4 x 100-meter relay
Miami Trace ‘A’, 1st, 47.08 (Taevin Brown, Aaron Little, Preston Reed, Jadon Rowe); Washington ‘A’, 2nd, 47.14 (Trevaughn Jackson, Toby Mitchell, Isaac Hood, Rocky Jones); Washington ‘B’, 3rd, 49.92 (Gabe Perez, Ian Rogers-Wright, Charlie Eplin, Trae Patton); Miami Trace ‘B’, 4th, 54.84 (Malachi Jones, Evan Mollett, Terrell Statham, Ethan Smith); Miami Trace ‘C’, 5th, 1:00.84 (Dylan Alltop, Bryce Bennett, Mychal Rose, Cole Campbell); Washington ‘C’, 6th, 1:23.59 (Mac Miller, Reece Self, Ryan Elrich, Charles Souther)
400-meter dash
Shay Salyers, MT, 1st, 58.43; Toby Mitchell, W, 2nd, 59.31; Todd Ford, MT, 3rd, 1:00.19; Jayden Jones, MT, 4th, 1:13.01; Ray Finley, MT, 5th, 1:21.42
4 x 200-meter relay
Miami Trace ‘A’, 1st, 1:41.70 (Taevin Brown, Aaron Little, Brice Perkins, Preston Reed); Washington ‘A’, 2nd, 1:46.69 (Trae Patton, Gabe Perez, Isaac Hood, Charlie Eplin); Miami Trace ‘C’, 3rd, 1:49.75 (Jake Combs, Angelo Friel, Jayden Jones, Christian Rossiter); Miami Trace ‘B’, 4th, 1:51.24 (Will Dawes, Evan Mollett, Ethan Smith, Terrell Statham)
300-meter hurdles
Mason Coffman, W, 1st, 45.72; Ryan Smith, MT, 2nd, 48.57; Christian Rossiter, MT, 3rd, 52.53
800-meter run
Connor Hostetler, MT, 1st, 2:37.35; Dylan Farley, MT, 2nd, 2:43.71; Jaedan Meriweather, W, 3rd, 2:44.25; Josh Lewis, MT, 4th, 3:00.09
200-meter dash
Jadon Rowe, MT, 1st, 24.96; Gabe Perez, W, 2nd, 25.71; Landen Cope, MT, 3rd, 26.37; Asher LeBeau, MT, 4th, 26.48; Ryan Elrich, W, 5th, 28.00; Isaac Hood, W, 6th, 28.17; Bryson Wallace, MT, 7th, 28.47; Justin Manning, MT, 8th, 29.17; Jake Combs, MT, 9th, 30.32; Garrett Guess, MT, 10th, 33.58
3200-meter run
Max Trimble, MT, 1st, 12:34.00; Aiden Johnson, MT, 2nd, 12:58.81; Toby Lovett, W, 3rd, 17.26.81
4 x 400-meter relay
Washington ‘A’, 1st, 4:15.05 (Mason Coffman, Toby Mitchell, Isaiah Wightman, Jaedan Meriweather); Miami Trace ‘A’, 1ns, 4:21.12 (Matthew Honicker, Malachi Jones, Jake Manbevers, Justin Manning)
High jump
Paris Nelson, W, 1st, 5’ 6”; Eli Fliehman, MT, 2nd, 5’ 4”; Shay Salyers, MT, 3rd, 5’ 0”; Garrett Guess, MT, 4th, 5’ 0”
Long jump
Rocky Jones, W, 1st, 21’ 1”; Shay Salyers, MT, 2nd, 18’ 10”; Jake Manbevers, MT, 3rd, 18’ 5”; Aaron Little, MT, 4th, 18’ 4”; Isaac Hood, W, 5th, 18’ 1”; Brice Perkins, MT, 6th, 17’ 10”; Trevaughn Jackson, W, 7th, 17’ 7 1/2”; Will Dawes, MT, 8th, 16’ 7”; Bryson Wallace, MT, 9th, 16’ 2”; Konner Orso, MT, 10th, 15’ 4”
Discus throw
Cole Campbell, MT, 1st, 113’ 6”; Charles Souther, W, 2nd, 104’ 10”; Dylan Alltop, MT, 3rd, 101’ 8”; Reece Self, W, 4th, 88’ 6”; Mac Miller, W, 5th, 84’ 6”; Bryce Bennett, MT, 6th, 84’ 4”; Weston Pettit, MT, 7th, 79’ 7”; Mychal Rose, MT, 8th, 79’ 5”; Cameron Brown-Wilson, W, 9th, 68’ 8”; Garrett Wahl, W, 10th, 62’ 3”
Shot put
Bryce Bennett, MT, 1st, 38’ 0”; Cole Campbell, MT, 2nd, 37’ 4”; Dylan Alltop, MT, 3rd, 37’ 2”; Mac Miller, W, 4th, 34’ 0”; Caden Shiltz, W, 5th, 32’ 10”; Mychal Rose, MT, 6th, 27’ 11”; Caleb Bennett, MT, 7th, 27’ 5”; Weston Pettit, MT, 8th, 27’ 3”; Garrett Wahl, W, 9th, 27’ 1”; Travis Workman, MT, 10th, 24’ 0”
Pole vault
Jacob Stone, W, 1st, 11’ 0”; Riston LeBeau, MT, 2nd, 10’ 6”; Brice Perkins, MT, 2nd, 10’ 6”; Aiden Johnson, MT, 2nd, 10’ 6”; Faris Abdulghani, W, 5th, 9’ 6”; Todd Ford, MT, 6th, 9’ 0”Angelo Friel, MT, 7th, 7’ 0”; Nehemiah Lehr, MT, 8th, 4’ 8”