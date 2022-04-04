Lady Lion softball falls to SE

The Washington High School varsity softball team hosted Southeastern Friday, April 1.

Southeastern won the game, 5-4.

Makenna Knisley started and sustained the loss for Washington. She pitched seven innings with 13 hits and six runs (two earned). She struck out seven and walked three.

Richendollar pitched seven inning for the win for Southeastern.

She allowed nine hits and five runs (three earned) with five strikeouts and no walks.

Southeastern got on the board in the top of the first.

Washington tied the game, 1-1 in the bottom of the second.

Southeastern scored twice in the top of the third and Washington got one of those runs back in the bottom of the third.

After a scoreless fourth inning, both teams scored twice in the fifth.

Both teams scored one run in the sixth inning for the 6-5 final in favor of the Panthers.

Meredith Pabst went 3 for 4 for Washington with one run and one RBI.

Kassidy Olsson had two hits, including a triple, with one RBI and one run scored.

Makenna Knisley had two hits and drove in one run.

Haven McGraw had one hit and one RBI and Kassie Wiseman had one hit and scored one run.

Lockwood had three hits for Southeastern, including a double.

Richendollar hit a home run, scored three runs and drove in one.

Gumm and Scott each had two hits for Southeastern.

RHE

SE 102 021 0 — 6 13 2

W 011 021 0 — 5 9 4