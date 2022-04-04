Blue Lion baseball beats Circleville, 8-4

CIRCLEVILLE — The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team visited Circleville for a non-league game against the Tigers Saturday, April 2.

Washington won the game, 8-4 to improve to 4-1 on the season.

A.J. Dallmayer started and got the win for the Blue Lions.

He pitched four innings with four hits and three runs (all earned). He walked five and struck out five.

Tanner Lemaster pitched three innings with four hits and one run (earned). He issued one walk and struck out five.

Debord took the loss for the Tigers. He pitched 4.1 innings with two hits and three earned runs. He walked two and struck out seven.

Smith started and did not retire a batter. He walked three and allowed three runs (two earned).

Thatcher pitched one inning for the Tigers. He allowed one hit and two runs (both earned). He walked three and did not strike out a batter.

Bradley pitched 1.2 innings with one hit, no runs, one walk and two strikeouts.

Washington made the most of four hits.

The Blue Lions scored three runs in the first, three in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Circleville scored two in the third, one in the fourth and one in the sixth.

Lemaster had one hit, two RBI and scored one run.

Jonah Waters hit a double, drove in two runs and scored one.

Bryce Yeazel hit a triple, Will Miller had one hit, Evan Lynch walked twice and scored one run and John Wall walked twice and scored two runs.

Burns and Travis each had two hits for the Tigers. Thatcher and Debord each hit a double for Circleville.

Washington is scheduled to play at Westfall Tuesday and host Jackson Wednesday at 5 p.m.

RHE

W 300 032 0 — 8 4 0

C 002 101 0 — 4 8 3