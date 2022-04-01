Panthers start season 2-0

The Miami Trace Panthers began the follow-up to their record-setting season of 2021 with a season-opening game Tuesday, March 29 at Miami Trace High School.

The Panthers won the game, 6-3.

Junior Cole Little started and pitched three innings for the win. He allowed three runs (one earned) one four hits. He struck out four and walked two.

Junior Gavin Cowden pitched two innings with two strikeouts and three walks.

Freshman Gaige Stuckey pitched two scoreless innings with one walk and five strikeouts.

White pitched six innings with five hits, six runs (four earned), two walks and three strikeouts.

Northwestern scored one run in the second and two more in the third.

The Panthers scored four runs in the bottom of the third.

Miami Trace added two runs in the bottom of the fifth.

For Miami Trace, senior Ashton Connell walked and senior Kaden Tyler was hit by a pitch.

Freshman Gaige Stuckey reached on an error that allowed Connell to score.

Junior Dillon Hyer grounded out, moving Tyler to third and Stuckey to second.

Senior Conner Bucher smacked a double to right field, scoring Tyler with Stuckey held at third.

Senior Wes May reached on an error that plated Stuckey and Bucher.

Bucher had three hits in the game, including a double and a triple. He drove in two and scored two.

Stuckey had one hit and Dillon Hyer had one hit.

RHE

SN 012 000 0 — 3 4 3

MT 004 020 x — 6 5 3

On Wednesday, March 30, the Panthers took on the Tigers of Circleville in a non-conference game at Paints Stadium in Chillicothe.

Miami Trace came back from an early 3-0 deficit to post a 6-4 victory.

Conner Bucher was the winning pitcher for the Panthers. He started and pitched five innings with five hits and four runs (one earned). He walked two and struck out eight.

Wes May pitched two innings in relief, allowing two hits and striking out three for Miami Trace.

Gray was the losing pitcher in relief for the Tigers. He pitched one inning with two hits and three runs (all earned). He walked four and struck out two.

Moat started for Circleville and pitched four innings. He allowed six hits, two earned runs and struck out three.

Deboard pitched one inning with one hit, one earned run and one walk.

Brady Armstrong went 2 for 3 for Miami Trace with two runs and two RBI.

Garrett Zimmerman was 2 for 3 with a double; Bucher hit a triple and drove in one run; Cole Little went 2 for 3 with two RBI; Ashton Connell hit a run-scoring triple and Dillon Hyer had one hit.

Thacher had three hits, including a double, to lead the Tigers’ offense.

The Panthers are scheduled to host Wilmington Saturday at noon.

RHE

C 120 010 0 — 4 7 3

MT 010 131 x — 6 9 1

Miami Trace junior Cole Little delivers a pitch during a game against Springfield Northwestern Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Miami Trace High School. Little pitched three innings for the win in Miami Trace’s season-opener. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Cole-Little-MT-bb-3-29-2022.jpg Miami Trace junior Cole Little delivers a pitch during a game against Springfield Northwestern Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Miami Trace High School. Little pitched three innings for the win in Miami Trace’s season-opener. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald