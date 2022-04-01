7-run 5th lifts Blue Lions past Wilmington

The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team improved to 3-1 on the season with an 11-4 victory over visiting Wilmington Thursday, March 31.

Evan Lynch got the win in relief for the Blue Lions.

He pitched four innings with two hits, no runs, two walks and three strikeouts.

Titus Lotz started and pitched the first three innings for Washington with four hits and four runs (three earned). He walked six and struck out four.

Sam Nichols started for Wilmington. He pitched 1.1 innings with two hits, four earned runs and three walks.

Massie pitched 2.2 innings with two hits and four strikeouts; Austin Oglesby took the loss for Wilmington. He pitched one-third of an inning with three hits, six runs (three earned) and two walks; Phillips pitched 1.2 innings with three hits, one earned run and three strikeouts.

Wilmington led 4-0 when the Blue Lions came to bat in the bottom of the second.

Washington tied the game in the second inning and added seven runs in the bottom of the fifth.

The Blue Lions had 10 hits and committed five errors.

Wilmington had six hits and three errors.

A.J. Dallmayer led Washington, going 3 for 4 with five RBI. One of his hits was a triple and he scored one run.

Bryce Yeazel went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI.

Lynch had two hits, including a double, drove in two and scored twice.

Lotz hit a triple, scored one run and drove in one.

Tanner Lemaster hit a double and drove in one run; Jonah Waters had one hit and scored twice; Jack Mead walked twice and scored twice and Will Miller walked and scored.

The Blue Lions are scheduled to play Circleville at Paints Stadium in Chillicothe Saturday at 6 p.m.

Washington is slated to play at Westfall Tuesday at 5 p.m. and then open Frontier Athletic Conference play at home Wednesday taking on Jackson at 5 p.m.

RHE

Wil 310 000 0 — 4 6 3

W 040 070 x — 11 10 5