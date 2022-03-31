Blue Lion baseball run-rules Fisher Catholic

LANCASTER — The Washington Blue Lion varsity baseball team visited Fisher Catholic for a non-conference game Wednesday, March 30.

The Blue Lions won the game, 14-2 in five innings.

Tanner Lemaster started and earned the win for Washington.

He pitched five innings with two hits and two earned runs allowed. He did not walk a batter and struck out 10.

The Blue Lions scored one run in the second, four in the fourth and nine in the fifth.

Fisher Catholic scored its two runs in the fourth inning.

Lemaster went 2 for 4 with a double and three runs driven in. He scored one run.

Will Miller went 2 for 3 with three RBI.

Jack Mead went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBI and one run scored.

Titus Lotz was 2 for 4 with a double, a triple and three runs scored.

Bryce Yeazel had one hit, with one walk and two runs scored.

R.J. Foose walked three times and scored twice.

A.J. Dallmayer scored two runs and Kaden Brill, Blayne Hurles and Evan Lynch each scored one run.

Washington (2-1 overall) will play Circleville at Paints Stadium in Chillicothe Saturday at 6 p.m.

RHE

W 010 49x x — 14 9 0

FC 000 20x x — 2 2 3