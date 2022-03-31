Blue Lion tennis falls to Chillicothe

On Tuesday, March 29, the Washington Blue Lion tennis team visited Chillicothe for a Frontier Athletic Conference match.

Chillicothe won the match, four courts to one.

In singles, Garrett DeWees lost to Kaiden Koch, 3-6, 3-6.

Blake Baghari lost to Colin Haim, 6-3, 1-6, 3-6.

Drew Ferguson defeated Noah Phillips, 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Mason Mullins and Josh Cartwright lost 5-7, 6-7 to Allsion Remly and Kayla Penn.

Ian Rheinscheld and Jon Rader lost to J.B. Maravilla and Asher Pendell, 3-6, 0-6.

Washington is scheduled to host Hillsboro Monday at 4:30 p.m.