Lady Lions beat Fisher Catholic, 10-0

LANCASTER — The Washington Lady Lions varsity softball team visited Fisher Catholic for a non-conference game on a still very windy, but much warmer Wednesday.

With temperatures in the mid-70s, Washington warmed up the bats for a 10-0 win.

Washington had 15 hits in the five-inning game.

Senior Makenna Knisley held Fisher Catholic to one hit. She struck out seven and did not walk a batter in five innings.

At the plate, Knisley was one of four players with multi-hit afternoons. She went 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Kassidy Olsson was 3 for 4 and scored three runs; Mallori Tucker went 3 for 3 and drove in four.

Meredith Pabst had two hits, scoring one and driving in one.

Addison Knisley, Haven McGraw, Madison Haithcock, Kassie Wiseman and Lilly Shaw each had one hit. Shaw’s hit was a double.

Havannah Burns, Kassidy Hoppes and Kalana Smith each scored one run for Washington.

The Lady Lions scored five runs in the first, two in the fourth and three in the fifth. When Fisher Catholic did not score in the bottom of the fifth, the 10-run rule was invoked.

Washington (1-1) hosts Southeastern Friday at 5 p.m.

RHE

W 500 23x x — 10 15 0

FC 000 00x x — 0 1 1