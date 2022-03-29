Unioto Shermans beat Blue Lions

It was another cold day at the Blue Lion baseball diamond at Washington High School as the Unioto Shermans visited Tuesday.

Unioto erupted for 15 hits in a 19-3 victory in four innings.

Bryce Yeazel, Cal Wightman, R.J. Foose and Evan Lynch pitched for the Blue Lions.

Sophomore Owen Link got the win for Unioto, working three innings with five hits and three earned runs. He struck out five and walked three.

Washington came to bat in the bottom of the first after Unioto scored four in its initial turn at the plate.

The Blue Lions put two runs on the board.

Unioto scored twice in the second and nine times in the third.

Washington scored its final run in the third.

For the Blue Lions, junior Tanner Lemaster had two hits, including a double, and drove in one run.

Junior Blayne Hurles had one hit and scored one run.

Junior Jonah Waters had a run-scoring single.

Junior Titus Lotz reached base twice, including once by a walk and scored two runs.

Junior R.J. Foose had one hit and senior Jack Mead had one RBI.

Andrew Griffin had three hits, drove in three and scored three for Unioto.

Junior Andrew Lemaster, Isaiah Leeth, sophomore Landyn Patterson and freshman K.B. Perkins each had two hits for the Shermans.

Washington (1-1) is scheduled to play at Fisher Catholic Wednesday at 5 p.m.

RHE

U 429 4xx x — 19 15 0

W 201 0xx x — 3 5 6

Washington junior Jonah Waters works behind the plate during a non-conference game against visiting Unioto Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Waters had one hit and drove in one run in the game. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_Jonah-Waters-BL-bb-3-29-2022.jpg Washington junior Jonah Waters works behind the plate during a non-conference game against visiting Unioto Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Waters had one hit and drove in one run in the game. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald