MT opener taken by Zane Trace

It was Trace versus Trace at Miami Trace High School Tuesday as the Lady Panthers varsity softball team hosted the team from Zane Trace High School.

It was an overcast, cold and windy afternoon on the Miami Trace campus.

Zane Trace broke open a 2-2 tie with six runs in the fourth and went on to win, 11-4.

The Pioneers scored one run in the first and another in the top of the third.

Miami Trace tied the game in the bottom of the third.

With two out, junior Delaney Thomas singled to center.

Senior Sidney Payton followed with a double to center, scoring Thomas.

Senior Alexia Fox walked and Payton advanced on a passed ball.

Fox then stole second and Payton was in on the steal of home to make it 2-2.

However, Zane Trace went back into the lead, 8-2 with the above-mentioned six-run inning.

In the fifth for Miami Trace, Thomas had a one-out single, stole second and arrived at third on a ground out.

Fox reached on an error that allowed Thomas to score.

Zane Trace added three additional runs in the top of the seventh.

Thomas began the bottom of the seventh with a single to right field. She moved to second on a passed ball.

Fox singled, with Thomas going to third.

Fox stole second and junior Lexi Ely was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Sophomore Onesti Evans walked, forcing Thomas home.

The next two batters were retired on a line out and a ground out, ending the game.

Sophomore Faith Bills and Evans were the pitchers for Miami Trace.

Bills started and pitched 3.1 innings with two hits, three runs (all earned), no strikeouts and four walks.

Evans took the loss with 3.2 innings pitched, with seven hits, eight runs (only one of which was earned), three strikeouts and one walk.

B. Wipert got the win for Zane Trace, with seven innings, eight hits, four runs (three earned), eight strikeouts and three walks.

Thomas had three hits and scored three runs, Payton had two hits, including a double, one run and one RBI, and Fox, junior Mallory Mitchem and sophomore Macy Mahorney each had one hit.

Miami Trace is scheduled to host Circleville Wednesday at 5 p.m.

RHE

ZT 101 600 3 — 11 9 2

MT 002 010 1 — 4 8 4

Miami Trace junior Mallory Mitchem (right) checks the Zane Trace runner at second base during the season-opening game at Miami Trace High School Tuesday, March 29, 2022.