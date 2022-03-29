Unioto wins Lady Lions’ opener

The Washington Lady Blue Lions opened the 2022 softball season Tuesday, March 29 with a home game against Unioto.

For the second day in a row, folks came equipped with plastic enclosures to view the action on the diamond shielded from the cold spring breezes.

For the game, Unioto scored two runs in the top of the first and went on to win, 4-2.

Sophomore Hannah Hull got the win for Unioto. She pitched seven innings allowing three hits and two runs (one earned). She struck out 12 and walked one.

Senior Makenna Knisley pitched for Washington and took the loss. She allowed 12 hits and four earned runs over seven innings with two strikeouts and three walks.

Each team hit one home run.

For Unioto, senior Avery Miller singled with two out and sophomore Abbie Marshall hit a home run.

Unioto held a 4-0 lead when Washington batted in the bottom of the fifth.

With two out, junior Madison Haithcock hit a home run that made it 4-1.

Washington scored again in the sixth when senior Kassidy Olsson reached on an error.

Makenna Knisley singled to center and was out trying to reach second. Olsson scored on the play.

Olsson, Knisley and Haithcock each had one hit for Washington.

Miller had three hits for Unioto, including a double and a triple.

Sophomores Ava Detwiller and Halle Uhrig each had two hits for Unioto.

Washington is away at Fisher Catholic Wednesday.

RHE

U 200 200 0 — 4 12 1

W 000 011 0 — 2 3 0

Washington senior Mckenna Knisley, right, greets her sister, sophomore Addison Knisley after the latter caught a foul pop up to end an inning during the Lady Lions’ season-opening game against Unioto Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Washington High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_Addison-and-Mckenna-Knisley-LL-sb-3-29-2022.jpg Washington senior Mckenna Knisley, right, greets her sister, sophomore Addison Knisley after the latter caught a foul pop up to end an inning during the Lady Lions’ season-opening game against Unioto Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald