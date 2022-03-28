Blue Lions win cold opener against Zane Trace

It was so cold for the opening game of the 2022 high school baseball season at Washington High School Monday that not only were a good number of people wrapped in blankets, a couple of fans of the visiting team even came equipped with plastic enclosures, in which they could sit and seal themselves and view the game without the wind that made the mid-30’s game time temperature feel that much colder.

Undeterred on this bright and sunny day by the bitter north winds, the teams took the field with the promise that comes with opening day.

Washington called on freshman Will Miller to start on the mound and he allowed just two hits and one unearned run, with two strikeouts and one walk, to earn the victory.

Junior A.J. Dallmayer came on in the top of the fifth with two outs and the bases loaded and induced a ground ball to get out of the inning.

He went on to pitch two more innings with no hits, one earned run with two strikeouts and two walks as Washington posted a 7-2 win.

Dallmayer led at the plate, going 3 for 4 with three doubles and three runs batted in.

Junior Tanner Lemaster hit a double and drove in one run; senior Jonah Waters had one hit, drove in one and walked twice; senior Cal Wightman had one hit and sophomore Evan Lynch had one hit and scored twice.

“Will did a great job of throwing strikes,” Washington head coach Mark Schwartz said. “He got the win tonight, his first varsity win. I can’t say a whole lot more except he just did a great job. He didn’t seem to be nervous. He did what we asked of him. That was pretty impressive from a freshman.”

It all came down to Miller after several other possible pitchers were unable to go, Schwartz said.

The Blue Lions are scheduled to host Unioto today at 5 p.m.

RHE

ZT 100 100 0 — 2 2 4

W 101 320 x — 7 7 2

Cal Wightman stands at the plate for the Washington Blue Lions in their season-opening game against Zane Trace Monday, March 28, 2022. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/03/web1_Cal-Wightman-BL-baseball-3-28-2022-1.jpg Cal Wightman stands at the plate for the Washington Blue Lions in their season-opening game against Zane Trace Monday, March 28, 2022.