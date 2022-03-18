Travis Shaw gets minor league contract with Boston Red Sox

Friday’s Transactions
By The Associated Press
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with C Beau Taylor on a minor league contract.
BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Deivy Grullon and INF Travis Shaw on minor league contracts.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Domingo German on the 60-day IL.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Seiya Suzuki on a five-year contract.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with 3B Kris Bryant on a seven-year contract.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Freddie Freeman on a six-year contract.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Jordan Yamamoto to minor league camp.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Cleared LHP Scott Moss from waivers and assigned outright to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with OF Corey Dickerson on a one-year contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Marquel Lee to a contract. Released DT Star Lotulelei.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released C Trey Hopkins.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL Justin Jones to a two-year contract. Signed WR Equanimeous St. Brown to a one-year contract.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Leighton Vander to a one-year contract.
DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed DL DeShawn Williams to a one-year contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed P Pat O’Donnell.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed RB Ameer Abdullah to a contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed TE Durham Smythe to a two-year contract. Re-signed LB Elandon Roberts. Signed WR Trent Sherfield.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Ricky Seals-Jones.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DB Logan Ryan to a contract.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with RB Trenton Cannon on a contract.