Travis Shaw gets minor league contract with Boston Red Sox

Friday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with C Beau Taylor on a minor league contract.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Deivy Grullon and INF Travis Shaw on minor league contracts.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP Domingo German on the 60-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Seiya Suzuki on a five-year contract.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with 3B Kris Bryant on a seven-year contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Freddie Freeman on a six-year contract.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Jordan Yamamoto to minor league camp.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Cleared LHP Scott Moss from waivers and assigned outright to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with OF Corey Dickerson on a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Marquel Lee to a contract. Released DT Star Lotulelei.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released C Trey Hopkins.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DL Justin Jones to a two-year contract. Signed WR Equanimeous St. Brown to a one-year contract.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed LB Leighton Vander to a one-year contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed DL DeShawn Williams to a one-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed P Pat O’Donnell.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed RB Ameer Abdullah to a contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed TE Durham Smythe to a two-year contract. Re-signed LB Elandon Roberts. Signed WR Trent Sherfield.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Ricky Seals-Jones.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed DB Logan Ryan to a contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with RB Trenton Cannon on a contract.